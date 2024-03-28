Notre Dame Football Roster – Spring 2024

As spring breathes new life into the world of college football, anticipation swirls around the Notre Dame Fighting Irish heading into the 2024 season. As the team embarks on its spring training, eyes are keenly fixed on the roster, which serves as a glimpse into the future for a program looking to get back into the playoff hunt. From seasoned veterans such as Ryllie Mills and Howard Cross to promising newcomers like Micah Gilbert and Cam Williams, each player embodies the passion and dedication that defines the Fighting Irish spirit.

This year’s roster promises to deliver excitement as we wait to see how returning stars will elevate their game and how fresh faces will leave their mark on the field. Moreover, the spring especially provides a platform for underclassmen and transfers to make their bid for recognition, igniting competition and staking their claim to playing time in the fall. With every practice session and scrimmage, the team inches closer to the 2024 season.

0Xavier WattsS6-0201Graduate Student/SeniorOmaha, NEHarry A. Burke
0Deion ColzieWR6-4212Senior/JuniorMcDonough, GAAthens Academy
1Jordan ClarkDB5-10180Graduate Student/*SeniorBaton Rouge, LAUniversity Lab/Arizona State
2Jayden HarrisonWR5-10194Graduate Student/*SeniorAntioch, TNPearl-Cohn/Marshall
3Gi'Bran PayneRB5-9203Junior/SophomoreCincinnati, OHLaSalle
3Jaylen SneedLB6-1218Junior/SophomoreHilton Head Island, SCHilton Head HS
4Jaiden AusberryLB6-2220Sophomore/FreshmanBaton Rouge, LAUniversity Laboratory School
4Jeremiyah LoveRB6-0196Sophomore/SophomoreSt. Louis, MOChristian Brothers
5Jordan FaisonWR5-10179Sophomore/SophomoreFort Lauderdale, FLPine Crest
6Clarence LewisCB6-0200Graduate Student/*SeniorEdison, NJMater Dei
7Jaden MickeyCB6-0178Junior/JuniorEastvale, CACentennial
8Kenny MincheyQB6-2209Sophomore/FreshmanHendersonville, TNJohn Paul Pope II
8Adon ShulerS6-0198Sophomore/FreshmanIrvington, NJIrvington
9Eli RaridonTE6-7252Junior/JuniorDes Moines, IAValley HS
9RJ ObenDL6-3261Graduate Student/*SeniorMontclair, NJSt. Peter's Prep/Duke
10Kris MitchellWR6-0184Graduate Student/*SeniorJacksonville, FLMandarin/FIU
10Loghan ThomasDL6-4205Freshman/FreshmanKaty, TXSt. Edward (Ohio)
11Micah BellCB5-10177Sophomore/FreshmanHouston, TXThe Kinkaid School
11KK SmithWR6-0170Sophomore/FreshmanFrisco, TXReedy
12CJ CarrQB6-3206Freshman/FreshmanSaline, MISaline
12Jordan BotelhoDL6-3263Graduate Student/*SeniorHonolulu, HISaint Louis
13Ben MinichS6-0192Sophomore/FreshmanWest Chester, OHLakota West
13Riley LeonardQB6-4217Senior/SeniorFairhope, ALFairhope/Duke
14Micah GilbertWR6-2204Freshman/FreshmanCharlotte, NCCharlotte Christian
14Bryce McFersonP6-2194Junior/SophomoreIndian Trail, NCMetrolina Christian Academy
16Dylan DevezinQB6-1214Junior/JuniorNew Orleans, LASt. Augustine
17Cam WilliamsWR6-2201Freshman/FreshmanGlen Ellyn, ILGlenbard South
17Brenan VernonDL6-5272Sophomore/FreshmanMentor, OHMentor
18Chance TuckerCB6-0186Senior/JuniorEncino, CACrespi Carmelite
18Steve AngeliQB6-2203Junior/SophomoreWestfield, NJBergen Catholic HS
19Marty AuerS6-0200Senior/SeniorGlenview, ILLoyola Academy
19Jaden GreathouseWR6-1205Sophomore/SophomoreAustin, TXWestlake
20Benjamin MorrisonCB6-0186Junior/JuniorPhoenix, AZBrophy Prep
20Aneyas WilliamsRB5-10203Freshman/FreshmanHannibal, MOHannibal
21Kedren YoungRB6-0229Freshman/FreshmanLufkin, TXLufkin
22Devyn FordS5-11198Graduate Student/*SeniorStafford, VANorth Stafford/Penn State
23Justin FisherTE6-2223Junior/JuniorMishawaka, INMishawaka
23Kennedy UrlacherS5-11195Freshman/FreshmanChandler, AZChandler High
24Jack KiserLB6-2232Graduate Student/*SeniorRoyal Center, INPioneer
24Jadarian PriceRB5-10201Junior/SophomoreDenison, TXDenison HS
25Preston ZinterLB6-2229Sophomore/FreshmanNorth Andover, MACentral Catholic
26Isaiah DunnCB5-11180Junior/JuniorSanta Fe Springs, CASt. Paul
27Kyngstonn Viliamu-AsaLB6-3236Freshman/FreshmanInland Empire, CASt. John Bosco
28Luke TalichS6-4210Sophomore/SophomoreCody, WYCody
29Christian GrayCB6-0188Sophomore/SophomoreSt. Louis, MODe Smet
30Bryce YoungDL6-7246Freshman/FreshmanCharlotte, NCCharlotte Christian
32Chris SalernoP5-11196Senior/SeniorValencia, CACrespi Carmelite
33Tre ReaderLB6-1221Junior/JuniorTampa, FLBerkeley Prep
34Drayk BowenLB6-2234Sophomore/SophomoreSt. John, INAndrean
35Mickey BrownCB5-9180Sophomore/SophomoreSouthampton, NYSt. Anthony's
37Charles DuCB5-9181Sophomore/SophomoreBeijing, ChinaRobert Lewis Stevenson (CA)
38Davis SherwoodTE6-3237Senior/SeniorGreensboro, NCGood Counsel
39Andrew YanoshakTE6-2226Senior/SeniorBedford, PABishop Guilfoyle
40Joshua BurnhamDL6-4252Junior/SophomoreTraverse City, MITraverse City Central HS
41Donovan HinishDL6-2279Junior/SophomorePittsburgh, PACentral Catholic
42Cole MullinsDL6-4244Freshman/FreshmanHoschton, GAMill Creek
42Henry GarrityTE6-3230Sophomore/SophomoreBloomfield Hills, MIBrother Rice
43Kahanu KiaLB6-2226Sophomore/FreshmanKaneohe, HIPunahou
44Junior TuihalamakaDL6-2250Junior/JuniorGranada Hills, CABishop Alemany HS
45Kobi OnyiukeDL6-4257Junior/JuniorRichmond, VABenedictine College Prep
46Jerry RulloLB6-1228Junior/JuniorHavertown, PAPenn Charter
47Jason OnyeDL6-5287Senior/JuniorNorth Providence, RIBishop Hendricken
48Marcello DiomedeK6-0190Sophomore/SophomoreGlen Ellyn, ILGlenbard West
50Rocco SpindlerOL6-5324Senior/JuniorClarkston, MIClarkston
51Boubacar TraoreDL6-4240Sophomore/FreshmanBoston, MACatholic Memorial
51Rino MonteforteLS5-7193Junior/JuniorUniondale, NYKellenberg Memorial
54Anthonie KnappOL6-4276Freshman/FreshmanRoswell, GARoswell
55Chris TerekOL6-5331Sophomore/FreshmanGlen Ellyn, ILGlenbard West
56Howard Cross IIIDL6-1284Graduate Student/*SeniorParamus, NJSt. Joseph Regional
56Charles JagusahOL6-7329Sophomore/FreshmanRock Island, ILAlleman
57Andrew KrosLS6-3214Sophomore/SophomoreLouisville, KYSt. Xavier
58Grant RistoffDL6-3250Graduate Student/*SeniorLadera Ranch, CAJSerra Catholic/Penn
59Sean Sevillano Jr.DL6-1333Freshman/FreshmanClearwater, FLClearwater Academy International
59Aamil WagnerOL6-6292Junior/SophomoreYellow Springs, OHWayne HS
64Joe OttingOL6-3297Sophomore/FreshmanTopeka, KSHayden
70Ashton CraigOL6-4308Junior/SophomoreLawrenceburg, INLawrenceburg HS
71Styles PrescodOL6-6283Freshman/FreshmanFishers, INHamilton Southeastern
72Sam PendletonOL6-4307Sophomore/FreshmanLawsonville, NCReagan
73Peter JonesOL6-5295Freshman/FreshmanCoatesville, PAMalvern Prep
74Billy SchrauthOL6-5306Junior/SophomoreCampbellsport, WISaint Mary’s Springs HS
75Sullivan AbsherOL6-7325Sophomore/FreshmanBelmont, NCSouth Point
77Ty ChanOL6-5313Junior/SophomoreLowell, MALawrence Academy
78Pat CooganOL6-5302Senior/JuniorPalos Heights, ILMarist
79Tosh BakerOL6-8321Graduate Student/SeniorScottsdale, AZPinnacle
81Jack PolianWR6-0185Senior/SeniorPonte Vedra, FLPonte Vedra
82Leo ScheidlerWR6-0188Junior/JuniorLake Forest, ILLake Forest
83Jayden ThomasWR6-2218Senior/JuniorPaulding County, GAPace Academy
84Kevin BaumanTE6-5255Graduate Student/SeniorRed Bank, NJRed Bank Catholic
85Jack LarsenTE6-3240Freshman/FreshmanCharlotte, NCCharlotte Catholic
86Alex WhitmanWR6-2194Sophomore/SophomoreHighstown, NJThe Peddie School
87Cooper FlanaganTE6-6249Sophomore/SophomorePleasant Hill, CADe La Salle
88Mitchell EvansTE6-5260Senior/SeniorWadsworth, OHWadsworth
89Charlie SelnaTE6-6247Graduate Student/SeniorAtherton, CASacred Heart Prep
90Eric GoinsK6-2201Graduate Student/SeniorHerndon, VAOakton/The Citadel
91Aiden GobairaDL6-5249Junior/SophomoreFairfax, VAChantilly HS
92Zac YoakamK5-8188Junior/JuniorUpper Arlington, OHUpper Arlington
93Armel MukamDL6-3290Sophomore/FreshmanLa Prairie, Quebec, CanadaWoodberry Forest School
94Eric LindstromDL6-3200Sophomore/FreshmanMedway, MAAvon Old Farms
95Tyson FordDL6-4290Junior/SophomoreSt. Louis, MOJohn Burroughs HS
96Joseph VinciLS6-4233Freshman/FreshmanWestwood, MAWestwood
98Mitch JeterK5-11196Graduate Student/*SeniorSalisbury, NCCannon School/South Carolina
98Devan HoustanDL6-4285Sophomore/FreshmanMississauga, Ontario, CanadaSt. James School
99Rylie MillsDL6-5297Graduate Student/*SeniorLake Bluff, ILLake Forest
