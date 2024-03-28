As spring breathes new life into the world of college football, anticipation swirls around the Notre Dame Fighting Irish heading into the 2024 season. As the team embarks on its spring training, eyes are keenly fixed on the roster, which serves as a glimpse into the future for a program looking to get back into the playoff hunt. From seasoned veterans such as Ryllie Mills and Howard Cross to promising newcomers like Micah Gilbert and Cam Williams, each player embodies the passion and dedication that defines the Fighting Irish spirit.
This year’s roster promises to deliver excitement as we wait to see how returning stars will elevate their game and how fresh faces will leave their mark on the field. Moreover, the spring especially provides a platform for underclassmen and transfers to make their bid for recognition, igniting competition and staking their claim to playing time in the fall. With every practice session and scrimmage, the team inches closer to the 2024 season.
|Number
|Name
|POSITION
|Height
|Weight
|Class
|Hometown
|High School
|0
|Xavier Watts
|S
|6-0
|201
|Graduate Student/Senior
|Omaha, NE
|Harry A. Burke
|0
|Deion Colzie
|WR
|6-4
|212
|Senior/Junior
|McDonough, GA
|Athens Academy
|1
|Jordan Clark
|DB
|5-10
|180
|Graduate Student/*Senior
|Baton Rouge, LA
|University Lab/Arizona State
|2
|Jayden Harrison
|WR
|5-10
|194
|Graduate Student/*Senior
|Antioch, TN
|Pearl-Cohn/Marshall
|3
|Gi'Bran Payne
|RB
|5-9
|203
|Junior/Sophomore
|Cincinnati, OH
|LaSalle
|3
|Jaylen Sneed
|LB
|6-1
|218
|Junior/Sophomore
|Hilton Head Island, SC
|Hilton Head HS
|4
|Jaiden Ausberry
|LB
|6-2
|220
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Baton Rouge, LA
|University Laboratory School
|4
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|6-0
|196
|Sophomore/Sophomore
|St. Louis, MO
|Christian Brothers
|5
|Jordan Faison
|WR
|5-10
|179
|Sophomore/Sophomore
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|Pine Crest
|6
|Clarence Lewis
|CB
|6-0
|200
|Graduate Student/*Senior
|Edison, NJ
|Mater Dei
|7
|Jaden Mickey
|CB
|6-0
|178
|Junior/Junior
|Eastvale, CA
|Centennial
|8
|Kenny Minchey
|QB
|6-2
|209
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Hendersonville, TN
|John Paul Pope II
|8
|Adon Shuler
|S
|6-0
|198
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Irvington, NJ
|Irvington
|9
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|6-7
|252
|Junior/Junior
|Des Moines, IA
|Valley HS
|9
|RJ Oben
|DL
|6-3
|261
|Graduate Student/*Senior
|Montclair, NJ
|St. Peter's Prep/Duke
|10
|Kris Mitchell
|WR
|6-0
|184
|Graduate Student/*Senior
|Jacksonville, FL
|Mandarin/FIU
|10
|Loghan Thomas
|DL
|6-4
|205
|Freshman/Freshman
|Katy, TX
|St. Edward (Ohio)
|11
|Micah Bell
|CB
|5-10
|177
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Houston, TX
|The Kinkaid School
|11
|KK Smith
|WR
|6-0
|170
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Frisco, TX
|Reedy
|12
|CJ Carr
|QB
|6-3
|206
|Freshman/Freshman
|Saline, MI
|Saline
|12
|Jordan Botelho
|DL
|6-3
|263
|Graduate Student/*Senior
|Honolulu, HI
|Saint Louis
|13
|Ben Minich
|S
|6-0
|192
|Sophomore/Freshman
|West Chester, OH
|Lakota West
|13
|Riley Leonard
|QB
|6-4
|217
|Senior/Senior
|Fairhope, AL
|Fairhope/Duke
|14
|Micah Gilbert
|WR
|6-2
|204
|Freshman/Freshman
|Charlotte, NC
|Charlotte Christian
|14
|Bryce McFerson
|P
|6-2
|194
|Junior/Sophomore
|Indian Trail, NC
|Metrolina Christian Academy
|16
|Dylan Devezin
|QB
|6-1
|214
|Junior/Junior
|New Orleans, LA
|St. Augustine
|17
|Cam Williams
|WR
|6-2
|201
|Freshman/Freshman
|Glen Ellyn, IL
|Glenbard South
|17
|Brenan Vernon
|DL
|6-5
|272
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Mentor, OH
|Mentor
|18
|Chance Tucker
|CB
|6-0
|186
|Senior/Junior
|Encino, CA
|Crespi Carmelite
|18
|Steve Angeli
|QB
|6-2
|203
|Junior/Sophomore
|Westfield, NJ
|Bergen Catholic HS
|19
|Marty Auer
|S
|6-0
|200
|Senior/Senior
|Glenview, IL
|Loyola Academy
|19
|Jaden Greathouse
|WR
|6-1
|205
|Sophomore/Sophomore
|Austin, TX
|Westlake
|20
|Benjamin Morrison
|CB
|6-0
|186
|Junior/Junior
|Phoenix, AZ
|Brophy Prep
|20
|Aneyas Williams
|RB
|5-10
|203
|Freshman/Freshman
|Hannibal, MO
|Hannibal
|21
|Kedren Young
|RB
|6-0
|229
|Freshman/Freshman
|Lufkin, TX
|Lufkin
|22
|Devyn Ford
|S
|5-11
|198
|Graduate Student/*Senior
|Stafford, VA
|North Stafford/Penn State
|23
|Justin Fisher
|TE
|6-2
|223
|Junior/Junior
|Mishawaka, IN
|Mishawaka
|23
|Kennedy Urlacher
|S
|5-11
|195
|Freshman/Freshman
|Chandler, AZ
|Chandler High
|24
|Jack Kiser
|LB
|6-2
|232
|Graduate Student/*Senior
|Royal Center, IN
|Pioneer
|24
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|5-10
|201
|Junior/Sophomore
|Denison, TX
|Denison HS
|25
|Preston Zinter
|LB
|6-2
|229
|Sophomore/Freshman
|North Andover, MA
|Central Catholic
|26
|Isaiah Dunn
|CB
|5-11
|180
|Junior/Junior
|Santa Fe Springs, CA
|St. Paul
|27
|Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa
|LB
|6-3
|236
|Freshman/Freshman
|Inland Empire, CA
|St. John Bosco
|28
|Luke Talich
|S
|6-4
|210
|Sophomore/Sophomore
|Cody, WY
|Cody
|29
|Christian Gray
|CB
|6-0
|188
|Sophomore/Sophomore
|St. Louis, MO
|De Smet
|30
|Bryce Young
|DL
|6-7
|246
|Freshman/Freshman
|Charlotte, NC
|Charlotte Christian
|32
|Chris Salerno
|P
|5-11
|196
|Senior/Senior
|Valencia, CA
|Crespi Carmelite
|33
|Tre Reader
|LB
|6-1
|221
|Junior/Junior
|Tampa, FL
|Berkeley Prep
|34
|Drayk Bowen
|LB
|6-2
|234
|Sophomore/Sophomore
|St. John, IN
|Andrean
|35
|Mickey Brown
|CB
|5-9
|180
|Sophomore/Sophomore
|Southampton, NY
|St. Anthony's
|37
|Charles Du
|CB
|5-9
|181
|Sophomore/Sophomore
|Beijing, China
|Robert Lewis Stevenson (CA)
|38
|Davis Sherwood
|TE
|6-3
|237
|Senior/Senior
|Greensboro, NC
|Good Counsel
|39
|Andrew Yanoshak
|TE
|6-2
|226
|Senior/Senior
|Bedford, PA
|Bishop Guilfoyle
|40
|Joshua Burnham
|DL
|6-4
|252
|Junior/Sophomore
|Traverse City, MI
|Traverse City Central HS
|41
|Donovan Hinish
|DL
|6-2
|279
|Junior/Sophomore
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Central Catholic
|42
|Cole Mullins
|DL
|6-4
|244
|Freshman/Freshman
|Hoschton, GA
|Mill Creek
|42
|Henry Garrity
|TE
|6-3
|230
|Sophomore/Sophomore
|Bloomfield Hills, MI
|Brother Rice
|43
|Kahanu Kia
|LB
|6-2
|226
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Kaneohe, HI
|Punahou
|44
|Junior Tuihalamaka
|DL
|6-2
|250
|Junior/Junior
|Granada Hills, CA
|Bishop Alemany HS
|45
|Kobi Onyiuke
|DL
|6-4
|257
|Junior/Junior
|Richmond, VA
|Benedictine College Prep
|46
|Jerry Rullo
|LB
|6-1
|228
|Junior/Junior
|Havertown, PA
|Penn Charter
|47
|Jason Onye
|DL
|6-5
|287
|Senior/Junior
|North Providence, RI
|Bishop Hendricken
|48
|Marcello Diomede
|K
|6-0
|190
|Sophomore/Sophomore
|Glen Ellyn, IL
|Glenbard West
|50
|Rocco Spindler
|OL
|6-5
|324
|Senior/Junior
|Clarkston, MI
|Clarkston
|51
|Boubacar Traore
|DL
|6-4
|240
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Boston, MA
|Catholic Memorial
|51
|Rino Monteforte
|LS
|5-7
|193
|Junior/Junior
|Uniondale, NY
|Kellenberg Memorial
|54
|Anthonie Knapp
|OL
|6-4
|276
|Freshman/Freshman
|Roswell, GA
|Roswell
|55
|Chris Terek
|OL
|6-5
|331
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Glen Ellyn, IL
|Glenbard West
|56
|Howard Cross III
|DL
|6-1
|284
|Graduate Student/*Senior
|Paramus, NJ
|St. Joseph Regional
|56
|Charles Jagusah
|OL
|6-7
|329
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Rock Island, IL
|Alleman
|57
|Andrew Kros
|LS
|6-3
|214
|Sophomore/Sophomore
|Louisville, KY
|St. Xavier
|58
|Grant Ristoff
|DL
|6-3
|250
|Graduate Student/*Senior
|Ladera Ranch, CA
|JSerra Catholic/Penn
|59
|Sean Sevillano Jr.
|DL
|6-1
|333
|Freshman/Freshman
|Clearwater, FL
|Clearwater Academy International
|59
|Aamil Wagner
|OL
|6-6
|292
|Junior/Sophomore
|Yellow Springs, OH
|Wayne HS
|64
|Joe Otting
|OL
|6-3
|297
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Topeka, KS
|Hayden
|70
|Ashton Craig
|OL
|6-4
|308
|Junior/Sophomore
|Lawrenceburg, IN
|Lawrenceburg HS
|71
|Styles Prescod
|OL
|6-6
|283
|Freshman/Freshman
|Fishers, IN
|Hamilton Southeastern
|72
|Sam Pendleton
|OL
|6-4
|307
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Lawsonville, NC
|Reagan
|73
|Peter Jones
|OL
|6-5
|295
|Freshman/Freshman
|Coatesville, PA
|Malvern Prep
|74
|Billy Schrauth
|OL
|6-5
|306
|Junior/Sophomore
|Campbellsport, WI
|Saint Mary’s Springs HS
|75
|Sullivan Absher
|OL
|6-7
|325
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Belmont, NC
|South Point
|77
|Ty Chan
|OL
|6-5
|313
|Junior/Sophomore
|Lowell, MA
|Lawrence Academy
|78
|Pat Coogan
|OL
|6-5
|302
|Senior/Junior
|Palos Heights, IL
|Marist
|79
|Tosh Baker
|OL
|6-8
|321
|Graduate Student/Senior
|Scottsdale, AZ
|Pinnacle
|81
|Jack Polian
|WR
|6-0
|185
|Senior/Senior
|Ponte Vedra, FL
|Ponte Vedra
|82
|Leo Scheidler
|WR
|6-0
|188
|Junior/Junior
|Lake Forest, IL
|Lake Forest
|83
|Jayden Thomas
|WR
|6-2
|218
|Senior/Junior
|Paulding County, GA
|Pace Academy
|84
|Kevin Bauman
|TE
|6-5
|255
|Graduate Student/Senior
|Red Bank, NJ
|Red Bank Catholic
|85
|Jack Larsen
|TE
|6-3
|240
|Freshman/Freshman
|Charlotte, NC
|Charlotte Catholic
|86
|Alex Whitman
|WR
|6-2
|194
|Sophomore/Sophomore
|Highstown, NJ
|The Peddie School
|87
|Cooper Flanagan
|TE
|6-6
|249
|Sophomore/Sophomore
|Pleasant Hill, CA
|De La Salle
|88
|Mitchell Evans
|TE
|6-5
|260
|Senior/Senior
|Wadsworth, OH
|Wadsworth
|89
|Charlie Selna
|TE
|6-6
|247
|Graduate Student/Senior
|Atherton, CA
|Sacred Heart Prep
|90
|Eric Goins
|K
|6-2
|201
|Graduate Student/Senior
|Herndon, VA
|Oakton/The Citadel
|91
|Aiden Gobaira
|DL
|6-5
|249
|Junior/Sophomore
|Fairfax, VA
|Chantilly HS
|92
|Zac Yoakam
|K
|5-8
|188
|Junior/Junior
|Upper Arlington, OH
|Upper Arlington
|93
|Armel Mukam
|DL
|6-3
|290
|Sophomore/Freshman
|La Prairie, Quebec, Canada
|Woodberry Forest School
|94
|Eric Lindstrom
|DL
|6-3
|200
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Medway, MA
|Avon Old Farms
|95
|Tyson Ford
|DL
|6-4
|290
|Junior/Sophomore
|St. Louis, MO
|John Burroughs HS
|96
|Joseph Vinci
|LS
|6-4
|233
|Freshman/Freshman
|Westwood, MA
|Westwood
|98
|Mitch Jeter
|K
|5-11
|196
|Graduate Student/*Senior
|Salisbury, NC
|Cannon School/South Carolina
|98
|Devan Houstan
|DL
|6-4
|285
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Mississauga, Ontario, Canada
|St. James School
|99
|Rylie Mills
|DL
|6-5
|297
|Graduate Student/*Senior
|Lake Bluff, IL
|Lake Forest