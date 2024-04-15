Notre Dame held their last scrimmage of the spring before this coming weekend’s Blue & Gold game on Saturday with the defense winning the day.

Jaden Mickey (#7) with the pick-6 at the start

Jeremiyah Love (#4) with a few nice runs

Freshman early enrollee CJ Carr (#12) with an absolute dime of a TD to fellow early enrollee Cam Williams (#17)

Xavier Watts doing Xavier Watts things and recording a pick-6

CJ Carr and sophomore QB Kenny Minchey both with nice touchdown runs, albeit in red jerseys when they can’t be tackled.

Sophomore safety Adon Shuler (#8) was an interception towards the end