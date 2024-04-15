Notre Dame held their last scrimmage of the spring before this coming weekend’s Blue & Gold game on Saturday with the defense winning the day.
- Jaden Mickey (#7) with the pick-6 at the start
- Jeremiyah Love (#4) with a few nice runs
- Freshman early enrollee CJ Carr (#12) with an absolute dime of a TD to fellow early enrollee Cam Williams (#17)
- Xavier Watts doing Xavier Watts things and recording a pick-6
- CJ Carr and sophomore QB Kenny Minchey both with nice touchdown runs, albeit in red jerseys when they can’t be tackled.
- Sophomore safety Adon Shuler (#8) was an interception towards the end