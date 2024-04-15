Highlights from Notre Dame Football’s Jersey Scrimmage

Notre Dame held their last scrimmage of the spring before this coming weekend’s Blue & Gold game on Saturday with the defense winning the day.

  • Jaden Mickey (#7) with the pick-6 at the start
  • Jeremiyah Love (#4) with a few nice runs
  • Freshman early enrollee CJ Carr (#12) with an absolute dime of a TD to fellow early enrollee Cam Williams (#17)
  • Xavier Watts doing Xavier Watts things and recording a pick-6
  • CJ Carr and sophomore QB Kenny Minchey both with nice touchdown runs, albeit in red jerseys when they can’t be tackled.
  • Sophomore safety Adon Shuler (#8) was an interception towards the end
