We get our first glimpse of the Fighting Irish since the Sun Bowl victory over Oregon State and last look at them before the season opener at Kyle Field against Texas A&M in the annual Blue – Gold game. Some of the headliners for the Irish won’t be suiting up for the annual scrimmage, but there will still be a lot for Notre Dame fans to watch for. The team at Fighting Irish Media, as always, put together a great hype video for the game.