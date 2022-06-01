Notre Dame Makes Top-5 For 4-Star LB Jordan Hall

One of Notre Dame’s top remaining defensive targets, Jordan Hall, released a top five on Wednesday before kicking off his official visits this month, and Notre Dame found itself among them. The IMG Academy linebacker will visit Notre Dame unofficially the weekend of the 17th.

In addition to his visit to Notre Dame, Hall has visits scheduled to the other four schools in his top 5. He’ll start his visits this weekend at Florida before heading to Michigan State on June 10, Michigan June 14, and North Carolina June 24 for his final stop.

On3 ranks Hall as the #229 overall prospect in the country and #17 linebacker, while 247 has him #153 overall and the #10 linebacker. When he visits Notre Dame on the 17th, he will be joined by WR Jaden Greathouse, RB Jeremiyah Love, CB Jasiah Wagoner, and WR Christian Hamilton. All the visitors that weekend currently rank in the top-200 overall on 247.

Michigan State and Florida are currently first and second in On3’s predictor for Hall at 23.4% (MSU) and 20.5% (Florida). At the same time, the Irish currently sit last primarily because he hasn’t visited Notre Dame unofficially as often as MSU or Florida. Their algorithm weighs the number of visits a prospect takes to a school heavily.

Notre Dame already has commitments from Drayk Bowen and Preston Zinter at the linebacker position. The Irish are also heavily pursuing LSU legacy Jaiden Ausberry who is also visiting Notre Dame this month (June 10). LSU is currently listed with > 80% odds heading into his visits. Hall is expected to announce his decision long before Ausberry, who is expected to take his recruitment into the season.

Hall’s IMG Academy teammate, Samuel M’Pemba, is also being recruited heavily by Notre Dame. On Tuesday, M’Pemba announced that he rescheduled his official visit from this month to November for the Clemson game. M’Pemba could play linebacker or VYPER for the Irish.