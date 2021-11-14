Highlights: Notre Dame Controls Virginia From Start to Finish in 28-3 Victory

Undermanned Irish handle high-powered Cavalier offense missing its star QB

Photo of Frank Vitovitch Frank Vitovitch Follow on Twitter November 14, 2021
Notre Dame improved to 9-1 on the season on Saturday night with a comfortable win over Virginia. The Cavaliers, playing without their star QB Brennan Armstrong, struggled to put any points on the board while the Irish offense was content with taking what the Cavaliers gave it. Jack Coan threw three touchdown passes – one each to Michael Mayer, Braden Lenzy, and Kevin Austin. The Irish defense played undermanned with late scratches to Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and Drew White in addition to another game without Kyle Hamilton.

Notre Dame @ Virginia 2021
