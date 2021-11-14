Highlights: Notre Dame Controls Virginia From Start to Finish in 28-3 Victory

Notre Dame improved to 9-1 on the season on Saturday night with a comfortable win over Virginia. The Cavaliers, playing without their star QB Brennan Armstrong, struggled to put any points on the board while the Irish offense was content with taking what the Cavaliers gave it. Jack Coan threw three touchdown passes – one each to Michael Mayer, Braden Lenzy, and Kevin Austin. The Irish defense played undermanned with late scratches to Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and Drew White in addition to another game without Kyle Hamilton.