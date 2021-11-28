Highlights: Notre Dame Blowouts Stanford, Caps Dominant November

Notre Dame capped off a dominant November on Saturday night with yet another blowout. While the Irish defense’s impressive touchdownless streak was halted, Notre Dame blew out rival Stanford 45-14 to finish 4-0 on the month with a scoring differential of 162-23. Jack Coan threw for 345 yards with a pair of touchdowns. Michael Mayer broke the single-season Notre Dame record for receptions by a tight end, Kevin Austin topped 100 yards for the second time this year, and George Takacs scored his first touchdown since 2019 in the win.