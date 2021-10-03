Podcast: In the Aftermath of Cincy Loss, Is it Time for a Change at QB for Notre Dame?

For the first time this season, we pod after a loss and it’s definitely not as fun as podcasting after a win. Notre Dame’s offense struggled again today and this time it cost the Irish their first loss of the season. We break down all that went wrong for Notre Dame while spending a lot of time devoted to the quarterback position.
E20: Cincinnati is doing the talking, will Notre Dame do the walking and who will lead the way?
Another week, another big-time matchup for Notre Dame. This week it’s #7 Cincinnati for the 9th ranked Irish with Notre Dame back on their home turf, but with injury questions surrounding the QB position. Cincy doing a whole lot of trash talk had Frank fired up this week too.
- Our thoughts on the QB situation and cracking Brian Kelly’s injury update DaVinci code
- Will we see more 2-back sets?
- Will Notre Dame run the ball more this week?
- Forget how Notre Dame will score this week, how will Cincy?
- What can Notre Dame do to create a more hostile environment?
- Is Tommy Rees doing a good job?
All of this and a lot more in an action-packed podcast that Frank needed two beers for this week.
- Is it time to make a change at QB?
- What happened at wide receiver?
- How much blame does Brian Kelly and Tommy Rees get for the loss?
- How much blame does the defense deserve?
- Why this game was so disappointing