Podcast: In the Aftermath of Cincy Loss, Is it Time for a Change at QB for Notre Dame?

Photo of Frank Vitovitch Frank Vitovitch Follow on Twitter October 3, 2021
0
Notre Dame QB Drew Pyne (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire)

For the first time this season, we pod after a loss and it’s definitely not as fun as podcasting after a win. Notre Dame’s offense struggled again today and this time it cost the Irish their first loss of the season. We break down all that went wrong for Notre Dame while spending a lot of time devoted to the quarterback position.

  • Is it time to make a change at QB?
  • What happened at wide receiver?
  • How much blame does Brian Kelly and Tommy Rees get for the loss?
  • How much blame does the defense deserve?
  • Why this game was so disappointing

0

