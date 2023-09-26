Greg and Frank talked out the aftermath of Notre Dame’s devastating loss to Ohio State this past weekend. Did it make either of them feel better? No, but it was therapeutic in an everything is horrible right now kind of way. The lads discussed:

The lasting effect of the 10 men on the field fiasco

How critical of a week this is for Marcus Freeman

An epic rant about the “Mickey Mouse” offense Notre Dame is utilizing by refusing to be vertical

Sobering stats on how effective Chris Tyree and Tobias Merriweather are and how little they are used

Second guessing Notre Dame’s last offensive drive

How the Irish will respond this weekend against Duke

Why this week being a road game is beneficial

Why we hated the lack of Audric Estime to close out the game