Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick Meeting with Marcus Freeman Today

The Notre Dame head coaching search is heating up today with reports that Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick is meeting with Marcus Freeman instead of being in Dallas to meet with the College Football Playoff Committee. The CFP committee is convening today to discuss expansion to 12 teams or staying at the current alignment of four. Swarbrick, however, has more significant priorities as he is left to pick of the pieces of Brian Kelly’s abrupt departure from Notre Dame for easier pastures at LSU.
Over the last day and a half, since news broke that Brian Kelly was taking the easy way out and going to LSU to pursue a national title there after failing to win one in 12 years at Notre Dame, there has been a groundswell of support for defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman to be named Kelly’s successor. It appears that support has caught the eye of Jack Swarbrick as well.
Heather Dinich did not report that the meeting is specifically for the head coaching job, but one would have to assume that is what Swarbrick and Freeman are discussing. In addition, we learned yesterday that Brian Kelly is attempting to lure both Freeman and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees with him to Baton Rouge. If Freeman is Notre Dame’s man, however, those overtures from Brian Kelly will be futile.
As of now, there are no reports of anything other than Freeman and Swarbrick meeting and that Notre Dame also wants to keep Rees on staff. However, IF you start connecting the dots here, a picture is beginning to become clear that Notre Dame might be zeroing in on Freeman. You don’t try to keep an offensive coordinator on staff as well if you’re bringing in an outside hire.
The timing of all of this is still very fluid. Swarbrick said on Tuesday that they wouldn’t rush a decision, but timing is of the essence here, given Signing Day is just a couple of weeks away. The Irish need stability on the staff by Sunday to have any chance at making the College Football Playoffs. Last night we received confirmation that the CFP committee will consider coach/player availability in their final rankings.
Hopefully, things move quickly, and Notre Dame has its new head coach – preferably Marcus Freeman – in place in short order.
3 Comments
Normally, I would be against hiring a head coach at Notredame with 0 head coaching experience at this power 5 level. The records show a big difference in winning percentage between coaches with previous head coaching experience and those that dont. The only assistant I ever wanted at Notredame was the late Tom Panga. Ara even recommended him but Notredame hired Dan Devine. I do want Freeman because he loves Notredame is a great recruiter and I feel will assemble a great staff. I also think he will be a great game day coach and have great game plans every week which I dont always feel Kelly did.
This is a fraught situation.
ND can’t pay Freeman as if he’s a “sure thing”. He’s never been a HC.
As only the 2nd black head coach ever at ND, and given the media treatment of how the first one ended, it’s an even bigger gamble.
Yes, the kids seem to universally love him, and that’s great. But it’s not the top factor for success at this job.
Can he put a great staff togehter? How fat is his rolodex?
He has no personal/legacy ties to ND specifically….which Swarbrick implied is the top single factor this search.
And if Freeman was already on the “Mike Elko” plan (using ND to open other doors) he might only be willing to change that plan for *really* big money. And unfortunately, football coaching money is being printed by the sheet this year.
Again, this is JUST a list of negative issues and risks….Freeman’s many merits are being touted by lots of people.
Accepted common discussion agreement is no way Freeman stays as DC if Fickell is hired.
Why would he go with BK to LSU as DC (other than more money) than stay and coach with his upcoming D’, and with friend and former coach Fickell? ND can remedy the money; it’s time to spend some of that excessive money ND has and join the 21st century by spending it on Freeman- and what a perfect FU sendoff to Kelly by giving your entire staff all substantial raises AFTER BK leaves. Freeman is obviously worth the gamble and if he doesn’t pan out as HC, he certainly won’t leave the cupboard bare. With potentially elite recruiting classes in ’22 and ’23, BK didn’t leave to have a better chance at a NC @ LSU. Two reasons he left:
1. “follow the money”
2. See reason 1.