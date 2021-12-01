Podcast: Trying to Make Sense of a Notre Dame Football Program Flipped Upside Down

A little over 24 hours after Brian Kelly flipped the program that he helped rebuild completely upside down, we recorded our thoughts on the latest podcast. It’s been a tumultuous 24+ hours for Notre Dame football, but we tried to look at things somewhat calmly and realize the Irish could emerge from this mess just fine.
- How shocked we were about the news and its ramifications
- How ridiculous it is that Kelly is leaving Notre Dame with a Playoff bid still possible
- How much this tarnishes the legacy of Brian Kelly
- Frank is really, really petty re: Brian Kelly at the moment
- The case for Marcus Freeman as the next head coach
- Which assistants Notre Dame needs to retaun
- Lots of Q&A from Twitter
No IPAs tonight either, it was a bourbon kind of night.
Review & Subscribe to the Single High Notre Dame Football podcast!
We really like when you all leave us nice reviews and subscribe to the podcast on the platform of your choice. We read all of the nice reviews that come in on the podcast and will even read ones that leave constructive criticism as well (just be nice about it)
While Notre Dame was making their final pitch to the playoff committee, their main rival was pitching their new head coach. The Fighting Irish throttled Stanford 45-14 to finish the season 11-1 and will be left to wait on their playoff fate from the committee and need help to get in. Meanwhile, USC has poached Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma, and Greg brings on his USC friend Michael to talk about the move.
Topics include:
- Notre Dame beating Stanford
- Michael Mayer and Kyren Williams
- How far Notre Dame has come
- Notre Dame’s position in the rankings
- Stanford’s terrible field
- USC making a big splash
- What it means for recruiting
- How Notre Dame should react