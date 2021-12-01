Podcast: Trying to Make Sense of a Notre Dame Football Program Flipped Upside Down

A little over 24 hours after Brian Kelly flipped the program that he helped rebuild completely upside down, we recorded our thoughts on the latest podcast. It’s been a tumultuous 24+ hours for Notre Dame football, but we tried to look at things somewhat calmly and realize the Irish could emerge from this mess just fine.

How shocked we were about the news and its ramifications

How ridiculous it is that Kelly is leaving Notre Dame with a Playoff bid still possible

How much this tarnishes the legacy of Brian Kelly

Frank is really, really petty re: Brian Kelly at the moment

The case for Marcus Freeman as the next head coach

Which assistants Notre Dame needs to retaun

Lots of Q&A from Twitter

No IPAs tonight either, it was a bourbon kind of night.

