Notre Dame Fiesta Bowl Depth Chart

There weren’t a whole lot of changes to the Notre Dame football depth chart throughout the 2021 season. Heading into the Fiesta Bowl though injuries and some movement from younger players has resulted in a few changes as the Irish prepare for Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Notre Dame’s Offensive Depth Chart

The big news here is the reinsertion of Blake Fisher into the starting lineup with Josh Lugg lost to an injury.

Michael Carmody, who started a game in place of FIsher when he was hurt, isn’t on the two deep at all.

For the first time this year, the backup quarterback spot is listed with an “OR” designation between Drew Pyne and Tyler Buchner.

With Kyren Willimas opting out of the Fiesta Bowl, Chris Tyree and Logan Diggs are listed as co-starters. Audric Estime, the third back isn’t listed.

POS NO NAME HT WT YEAR WR 4 Kevin Austin 6-2 215 SR 16 Deion Colzie 6-4 3/4 195 FR WR 21 Lorenzo Styles 6-1 1/8 195 FR 29 Matt Salerno 6-0 5/.8 199 SR LT 76 Joe Alt 6-7 5/8 305 FR 79 Tosh Baker 6-8 307 SO LG 73 Andrew Kristofic 6-4 1/4 295 JR 52 Zeke Correll 6-3 295 JR C 55 Jarrett Patterson 6-4 1/2 307 SR 78 Pat Coogan 6-5 1/8 305 FR RG 62 Cain Madden 6-2 1/2 310 5th 56 Jon Dirksen 6-5 1.8 306 SR RT 54 Blake Fisher 6-6 335 FR 77 Quinn Carroll 6-6 5/8 313 JR TE 87 Michael Mayer 6-4 1/2 251 SO 85 George Takacs 6-6 247 SR 88 Mitchell Evans 6-7 1/8 250 FR QB 17 Jack Coan 6-3 1/4 223 5th 10 Drew Pyne 5-11 1/2 200 SO or 12 Tyler Buchner 6-1 215 FR RB 25 Chris Tyree 5-9 1/2 190 SO or 22 Logan Diggs 6-0 206 FR

Notre Dame’s Defensive Depth Chart

Sophomore Jordan Botelho is listed as a backup ROVER instead of a VYPER as he was all season. Freeman said this is being done for the Fiesta Bowl only and then they’ll see where his best fit is. He credited the play of Isaiah Foskey and Justin Ademilola of limiting the opportunities for Botelho at DE.

Freshman Ryan Barnes makes his first appearance on the two deep at CB backing up Cam Hart. Ramon Henderson, was previously listed as Hart’s backup.

Henderson is no longer Hart’s backup because he is now the starting free safety where he is backed up by Xavier Watts.

Freshman Will Schweitzer makes his first appearance on the depth chart as a reserve VYPER behind Foskey and Ademilola. Its doubtful we see much of him but significant that the staff included him.

Houston Griffith remains listed as the starter at strong safety.

POS NO NAME HT WT YEAR VYPER 7 Isaiah Foskey 6-5 260 JR 9 Justin Ademilola 6-1 3/4 255 SR 48 Will Schweitzer 6-4 225 FR DT 57 Jayson Ademilola 6-3 280 SR 99 Rylie Mills 6-5 1/8 283 SO or 56 Howard Cross III 6-0 7/8 275 JR NT 41 Kurt Hinish 6-1 3/4 300 5th 56 Howard Cross III 6-0 7/8 275 JR or 54 Jacob Lacey 6-1 5/8 275 JR SDE 95 Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa 6-2 1/2 268 5th 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah 6-3 1/8 250 JR or 90 Alexander Ehrensberger 6-6 1/2 255 SO WILL 27 JD Bertrand 6-1 230 JR 32 Prince Kollie 6-2 1/2 222 FR MIKE 40 Drew White 6-0 1/4 228 5th 52 Bo Bauer 6-2 3/4 233 5th ROVER 24 Jack Kiser 6-1 5/8 222 JR 10 Isaiah Pryor 6-1 1/2 217 5th 12 Jordan Botelho 6-2 1/2 245 SO CB 5 Cam Hart 6-2 1/2 2-5 JR 15 Ryan Barnes 6-1 7/8 187 FR FS 11 Ramon Henderson 6-2 1/2 207 SO 26 Xavier Watts 5-11 1/2 195 SO SS 3 Houston Griffith 6-0 1/4 202 5th 2 DJ Brown 6-0 3/8 200 SR CB 6 Clarence Lewis 5-11 1/2 193 SO 28 Tariq Bracy 5-10 1/8 177 SR

Notre Dame’s Special Teams Depth Chart

With Kyren Willimas out, Matt Salerno takes over punt return duties. With an interim special teams coordinator I’d imagine we just see a lot of fair catching on punts.