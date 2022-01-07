Notre Dame Twinning Its Re-Recruitments: Jayson Ademilola Returning Too

Jayson Ademilola will join his twin brother Justin for one more season together at Notre Dame after announcing his decision to return for one will season with the Irish on Friday.

Ademilola led all Notre Dame defensive linemen with 49 tackles in 2021 and placed second on the team regardless of position with 8.0 TFL and third with 3.5 sacks. Only Isaiah Foskey (11) and Justin Ademilola (5) had more sacks. The next closest defensive linemen in tackles was Justin Ademilola (35).

Jayson Ademilola stepped into a starting role for the first time in his career in 2021 and stood out for the Irish. Before 2021, his previous career highs were 4.0 for TFL, 1.5 for sacks, and 25 for tackles. Almost doubled his TFL high, more than doubled his sack high, and was one tackle shy of doubling his previous tackle high.

By returning in 2022, Ademilola will again anchor the interior of the Irish defensive line and should improve on his career-highs from 2021 again in the fall.

Had Ademilola left for the NFL Draft this year, he 100% would have been drafted but likely as a back end of the draft type pick – probably in the round 4 or 5 range since he had just one season of experience as a starter and while his numbers were solid, they weren’t eye-popping. By returning, he has the chance to play himself into Day 1-2 range by leading the Irish defensive line.

If Notre Dame is lucky enough for Isaiah Foskey to return as well, it will only help Ademilola enhance his own draft stock because of all of the extra attention that opposing offensive lines will have to give to Foskey. A Foskey return should give Ademilola a lot of one on one opportunities in 2022 and those are opportunities that Ademilola will win a lot more often than not.

Ademilola is using the free year of eligibility granted by the NCAA for the 2020 COVID season to return. He played in at least eight games every season and 44 overall over the last four seasons.

With Ademilola officially returning, Notre Dame is now at 78 (and counting) scholarship players for 2022. That total does NOT include players whose 5th year/NFL decisions are unknown at this time.

All Eyes Turn to Isaiah Foskey

With the Ademilola twins returning, all eyes now turn to Isaiah Foskey, who Pete Sampson of The Athletic reported would be making his decision known on Saturday. With the Ademilolas back, in addition to all of the other talent on the Notre Dame roster along the line, they will have a very good line even if Foskey leaves for the NFL. However, if Foskey returns for his senior season, Notre Dame could have a great line, bordering on elite.