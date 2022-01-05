2022 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart

While news continues to break on who will and won’t be returning in 2022, the 85 scholarship limit comes into play again for Notre Dame – and everyone else – this year. Instead of creating a scholarship chart that assumes everyone with eligibility returns, I threw together one that just lists the players that we know (or at least assume at the moment) are returning in 2022.

To keep track of who all has decided to return and who has decided to either transfer or leave early for the NFL, check out our off-season roster movement tracker. The table below outlines who all we know is returning at the moment.

This chart is up to date as of the evening of January 5 and does not include players such as Isaiah Foskey who is reportedly announcing whether he is returning or leaving for the NFL on January 8. Other players such as Jayson Ademilola, Avery Davis, Joe Wilkins, Bo Bauer, DJ Brown, and Jarrett Patterson are also intentionally not listed here yet because we are unsure whether or not they will return.

 FreshmanSophomoreJuniorSenior5th/6th YearTotal
QBSteve AngeliTyler Buchner
Ron Powlus III		Drew Pyne4
RBJadarian PriceLogan Diggs
Audric Estime		Chris Tyree4
WRTobias MerriweatherLorenzo Styles
Deion Colzie
Jayden Thomas		Braden Lenzy5
TEEli Raridon
Holden Staes		Cane Berrong
Mitchell Evans		Michael Mayer
Kevin Bauman		George Takacs7
OTTy Chan
Aamil Wagner
Joey Tanona		Blake Fisher
Joe Alt
Caleb Johnson		Michael Carmody
Tosh Baker		Josh Lugg*9
OGBilly SchrauthRocco SpindlerAndrew Kristofic3
OCAshton CraigPat CooganZeke Correll3
DEAiden Gobaira
Tyson Ford		Jason Oyne
Will Schweitzer		Alexander Ehrensberger
Jordan Botelho		Nana Osafo-Mensah
Osita Ekwonu		Justin Ademilola10
DTDonovan HinishGabriel RubioRylie Mills
Aidan Keanaaina		Howard Cross
Jacob Lacey		6
LBNolan Zeigler
Jaylen Sneed
Josh Burnham
Junior Tuihalamaka		Prince Kollie
Kahuna Kia #		Jack Kiser
Marist Liufau
JD Bertrand		9
CBBenjamin Morrison
Jaden Mickey		Ryan Barnes
Chance Tucker
JoJo Johnson
Philip Riley		Clarence LewisCam Hart8
SJayden BellamyJustin WaltersXavier Watts
Ramon Henderson		KJ WallaceHouston Griffith6
STBryce McFerson (P)Josh Bryan (K)Alex Peitsch (LS) Michael Vinson (LS)4
Totals2125 (46/85)14 (60/85)11 (71/85)6 (77/85)77

* Denotes a player using a 6th year of eligibility through a COVID waiver year
# Kahuna Kia is listed for now, but could be removed from the scholarship count if he takes his mission as planned after this year

