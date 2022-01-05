2022 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart

While news continues to break on who will and won’t be returning in 2022, the 85 scholarship limit comes into play again for Notre Dame – and everyone else – this year. Instead of creating a scholarship chart that assumes everyone with eligibility returns, I threw together one that just lists the players that we know (or at least assume at the moment) are returning in 2022.

To keep track of who all has decided to return and who has decided to either transfer or leave early for the NFL, check out our off-season roster movement tracker. The table below outlines who all we know is returning at the moment.

This chart is up to date as of the evening of January 5 and does not include players such as Isaiah Foskey who is reportedly announcing whether he is returning or leaving for the NFL on January 8. Other players such as Jayson Ademilola, Avery Davis, Joe Wilkins, Bo Bauer, DJ Brown, and Jarrett Patterson are also intentionally not listed here yet because we are unsure whether or not they will return.

Freshman Sophomore Junior Senior 5th/6th Year Total QB Steve Angeli Tyler Buchner

Ron Powlus III Drew Pyne 4 RB Jadarian Price Logan Diggs

Audric Estime Chris Tyree 4 WR Tobias Merriweather Lorenzo Styles

Deion Colzie

Jayden Thomas Braden Lenzy 5 TE Eli Raridon

Holden Staes Cane Berrong

Mitchell Evans Michael Mayer

Kevin Bauman George Takacs 7 OT Ty Chan

Aamil Wagner

Joey Tanona Blake Fisher

Joe Alt

Caleb Johnson Michael Carmody

Tosh Baker Josh Lugg* 9 OG Billy Schrauth Rocco Spindler Andrew Kristofic 3 OC Ashton Craig Pat Coogan Zeke Correll 3 DE Aiden Gobaira

Tyson Ford Jason Oyne

Will Schweitzer Alexander Ehrensberger

Jordan Botelho Nana Osafo-Mensah

Osita Ekwonu Justin Ademilola 10 DT Donovan Hinish Gabriel Rubio Rylie Mills

Aidan Keanaaina Howard Cross

Jacob Lacey 6 LB Nolan Zeigler

Jaylen Sneed

Josh Burnham

Junior Tuihalamaka Prince Kollie

Kahuna Kia # Jack Kiser

Marist Liufau

JD Bertrand 9 CB Benjamin Morrison

Jaden Mickey Ryan Barnes

Chance Tucker

JoJo Johnson

Philip Riley Clarence Lewis Cam Hart 8 S Jayden Bellamy Justin Walters Xavier Watts

Ramon Henderson KJ Wallace Houston Griffith 6 ST Bryce McFerson (P) Josh Bryan (K) Alex Peitsch (LS) Michael Vinson (LS) 4 Totals 21 25 (46/85) 14 (60/85) 11 (71/85) 6 (77/85) 77

* Denotes a player using a 6th year of eligibility through a COVID waiver year

# Kahuna Kia is listed for now, but could be removed from the scholarship count if he takes his mission as planned after this year