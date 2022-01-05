2022 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart

While news continues to break on who will and won’t be returning in 2022, the 85 scholarship limit comes into play again for Notre Dame – and everyone else – this year. Instead of creating a scholarship chart that assumes everyone with eligibility returns, I threw together one that just lists the players that we know (or at least assume at the moment) are returning in 2022.
To keep track of who all has decided to return and who has decided to either transfer or leave early for the NFL, check out our off-season roster movement tracker. The table below outlines who all we know is returning at the moment.
This chart is up to date as of the evening of January 5 and does not include players such as Isaiah Foskey who is reportedly announcing whether he is returning or leaving for the NFL on January 8. Other players such as Jayson Ademilola, Avery Davis, Joe Wilkins, Bo Bauer, DJ Brown, and Jarrett Patterson are also intentionally not listed here yet because we are unsure whether or not they will return.
|Freshman
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|5th/6th Year
|Total
|QB
|Steve Angeli
|Tyler Buchner
Ron Powlus III
|Drew Pyne
|4
|RB
|Jadarian Price
|Logan Diggs
Audric Estime
|Chris Tyree
|4
|WR
|Tobias Merriweather
|Lorenzo Styles
Deion Colzie
Jayden Thomas
|Braden Lenzy
|5
|TE
|Eli Raridon
Holden Staes
|Cane Berrong
Mitchell Evans
|Michael Mayer
Kevin Bauman
|George Takacs
|7
|OT
|Ty Chan
Aamil Wagner
Joey Tanona
|Blake Fisher
Joe Alt
Caleb Johnson
|Michael Carmody
Tosh Baker
|Josh Lugg*
|9
|OG
|Billy Schrauth
|Rocco Spindler
|Andrew Kristofic
|3
|OC
|Ashton Craig
|Pat Coogan
|Zeke Correll
|3
|DE
|Aiden Gobaira
Tyson Ford
|Jason Oyne
Will Schweitzer
|Alexander Ehrensberger
Jordan Botelho
|Nana Osafo-Mensah
Osita Ekwonu
|Justin Ademilola
|10
|DT
|Donovan Hinish
|Gabriel Rubio
|Rylie Mills
Aidan Keanaaina
|Howard Cross
Jacob Lacey
|6
|LB
|Nolan Zeigler
Jaylen Sneed
Josh Burnham
Junior Tuihalamaka
|Prince Kollie
Kahuna Kia #
|Jack Kiser
Marist Liufau
JD Bertrand
|9
|CB
|Benjamin Morrison
Jaden Mickey
|Ryan Barnes
Chance Tucker
JoJo Johnson
Philip Riley
|Clarence Lewis
|Cam Hart
|8
|S
|Jayden Bellamy
|Justin Walters
|Xavier Watts
Ramon Henderson
|KJ Wallace
|Houston Griffith
|6
|ST
|Bryce McFerson (P)
|Josh Bryan (K)
|Alex Peitsch (LS)
|Michael Vinson (LS)
|4
|Totals
|21
|25 (46/85)
|14 (60/85)
|11 (71/85)
|6 (77/85)
|77
* Denotes a player using a 6th year of eligibility through a COVID waiver year
# Kahuna Kia is listed for now, but could be removed from the scholarship count if he takes his mission as planned after this year