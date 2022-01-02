Hit & Hustle: Notre Dame Commit Peyton Bowen Commit Film Breakdown

Despite a rough loss on the field on Saturday, the Irish did win a huge recruiting battle off the field when top-50 caliber safety Peyton Bowen committed to Notre Dame. Jamie Uyeyama and Greg Flammang breakdown Notre Dame’s newest commit Peyton Bowen.

Greg, who we all know has an eye for safeties, is “over the moon” with this commitment for Notre Dame. In fact, Greg goes so far as to make an Ed Reed comparison for Bowen in this breakdown.

In which I compare Peyton Bowen to Ed Reed. Come at me, it’s true. https://t.co/1JAAGtMYzI — Greg Flammang (@greg2126) January 1, 2022

There’s a lot to be excited about with Peyton Bowen committing to Notre Dame, folks. With Bowen and Adon Shuler committed, Notre Dame has its best pair of safeties since Kyle Hamilton and Ajavon Litchfield – though he didn’t pan out on the field, Litchfield was a 4-star prospect. After watching the Irish secondary yesterday, the only shame is that Bowen and Shuler won’t enroll until 2023.