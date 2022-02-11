Hit & Hustle: Film Breakdown of Notre Dame LB Commit Preston Zinter

Notre Dame landed a commitment from 2023 four-star linebacker Preston Zinter out of Central Catholic (Mass.). Greg and Jamie brokedown fi;m of the latest 4-star defender to join the class of 2023 for Notre Dame. Greg compares Zinter to former Notre Dame linebacker Rocky Boiman because of his length, speed, and athleticism.

Zinter plays on both sides of the ball for Central Catholic, and Greg and Jamie discuss why that should have Notre Dame fans excited about this pickup for the Irish. In addition to linebacker, Zinter plays WR.