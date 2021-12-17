Notre Dame’s Top Recruit: “Coach Kelly leaving wasn’t really a big deal for me because he didn’t recruit me that much”

The stories of Brian Kelly’s lack of involvement in recruiting at times have been coming out of the woodwork now that Bayou Brian is the head man at LSU. The latest comes from Jaylen Sneed, Notre Dame’s top recruit in the class of 2022. When asked recently about whether or not Kelly’s departure impacted him, the uber-talented, 5-star linebacker gave an honest answer about how Kelly wasn’t involved much in his recruiting.

“Coach Kelly leaving wasn’t really a big deal for me because he didn’t recruit me that much,” Sneed told WJCL’s Frank Sulkowski in the clip below.

I will tell you this. @NDFootball is getting one of the best to ever hit the field in these parts.@sneed_jaylen is an amazing and humble young man. Mr. Football in the state of South Carolina is the real deal. pic.twitter.com/M4t8FK9rf9 — Frank Sulkowski WJCL (@TheBigGuyWJCL) December 16, 2021

There have been numerous stories of Kelly’s lackadaisical approach to recruiting despite his stated goals of signing top-5 classes at Notre Dame over the years. Recently, Tom Lemming told the Chris Zorich podcast that Kelly cared more about golfing than recruiting. Conversely, Marcus Freeman has stated repeatedly since taking over as head coach that he better be the #1 recruiter for every prospect Notre Dame is targeting as the head coach.

To think that Kelly wasn’t heavily involved in the recruitment of a 5-star linebacker from the South is really unimaginable. Notre Dame struggled for years to land linebackers like Sneed. The head coach should have been all over his recruitment.

Time will tell if Freeman is able to raise the ceiling of Notre Dame’s overall recruiting efforts the way he did on the defensive side of the ball in 2022 when Notre Dame pulled in their best linebacker class in nearly 30 years along with landing a pair of stud defensive ends and a pair of 4-star corners in addition to some other high upside prospects. If he’s able to do the same on the offensive side of the ball, Notre Dame shouldn’t find itself in the position it is in now at wide receiver.