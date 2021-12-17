Podcast: Breaking Down Notre Dame Football’s Best Class in Years Despite the Wide Receiver Debacle

Notre Dame signed a bonafide top-10 class with more “dudes” than the Irish usually sign for the best class in years despite a major debacle at the wide receiver position at the end of the cycle.  We talk about what went wrong, how to fix it, and more in this week’s Single High. 

  • Elite hauls at linebacker, offensive line, and tight end
  • Where each of the 4 LB’s project long-term
  • Why we’re thankful for Tobias Merriweather 
  • Near elite haul at cornerback back even with the loss of Devin Moore
  • What went wrong at wide receiver and how Notre Dame can address it short term and long term
  • Coaching positions to fill and how the Irish should attempt to fill them
  • Numbers at safety – just as much of a concern as WR?

