Podcast: Breaking Down Notre Dame Football’s Best Class in Years Despite the Wide Receiver Debacle

Notre Dame signed a bonafide top-10 class with more “dudes” than the Irish usually sign for the best class in years despite a major debacle at the wide receiver position at the end of the cycle. We talk about what went wrong, how to fix it, and more in this week’s Single High.
- Elite hauls at linebacker, offensive line, and tight end
- Where each of the 4 LB’s project long-term
- Why we’re thankful for Tobias Merriweather
- Near elite haul at cornerback back even with the loss of Devin Moore
- What went wrong at wide receiver and how Notre Dame can address it short term and long term
- Coaching positions to fill and how the Irish should attempt to fill them
- Numbers at safety – just as much of a concern as WR?
