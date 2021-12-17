Podcast: Breaking Down Notre Dame Football’s Best Class in Years Despite the Wide Receiver Debacle

Notre Dame signed a bonafide top-10 class with more “dudes” than the Irish usually sign for the best class in years despite a major debacle at the wide receiver position at the end of the cycle. We talk about what went wrong, how to fix it, and more in this week’s Single High.

Elite hauls at linebacker, offensive line, and tight end

Where each of the 4 LB’s project long-term

Why we’re thankful for Tobias Merriweather

Near elite haul at cornerback back even with the loss of Devin Moore

What went wrong at wide receiver and how Notre Dame can address it short term and long term

Coaching positions to fill and how the Irish should attempt to fill them

Numbers at safety – just as much of a concern as WR?

Frankie V Podcasting Beer Tracker

Beer / Brewery EPISODE Style ABV Rating Grom's Head / 3 Floyds 41 IPA 7.5% (4.25) Let's Bee Homies / Stone & Deschutes 39 Hazy IPA 7.5% (4.0) Boxx / Kane 38 IPA 6.5% (4.25) Big Pillow Hat / Hudson Valley Brewery 32 DIPA 9.0% (4.25) Electric Tide / Kane Brewing 29 DIPA 7.0 (4.5) Strongest Geometric Shape / Barrier Brewing Co 27 TIPA 10.2% (4.0) September Sun 25 DIPA 8.3% (4.25) Very Green / Treehouse Brewery E22 DIPA 8.3% (4.5) Russian Messenger / Well Crafted Beer Co E20 Imperial Stout 9.1% (4.0) Wolf Pajamas / Well Crafted Beer Co E19 Imperial Stout 10.2% (4.0) Levitate / Well Crafted Beer Co E18 DIPA 8% (4.25) 3x Swords / Round Guys Brewing E17 Triple IPA 11.7% (4.5) Only Built 4 Brewin Drinx / Twin Elephant & 4 City Colab E16 Stout 10.2% (4.25) King Sabro / Beachhaus E15 DIPA 8.4% (4.0) More Medison Than Hedison / 4 City E13 Triple IPA 9.5% (4.0) Open Water (2021) / Kane E14 Triple IPA 10.4% (4.25) Hop'solutely / Fegley's Brew Works Triple IPA 11.5% (4.25) Super Duper Friends / Captain Lawrence Triple IPA 10% (4.0) Mega Yacht Juice / Icarus Triple IPA 12% (4.25) Weird and Gilly / Singlecut IPA 6.6% (4.25) Double Dry Hopped Space Diamonds / Other Half DIPA 8.5 (4.25)

