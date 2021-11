A few weeks back we shared a video made by Twitter user @Gonein2059 who has been creating videos each week of Notre Dame’s best plays with a Spanish soccer-style announcer voiceover. He’s done a bunch more since then including this one of Braden Lenzy, or as he’s dubbed him Speedy Lenzalez, scoring a touchdown last week against UVA. If you aren’t following Oscar by now, you should because these videos are a lot of fun each week.