Notre Dame dominated Georgia Tech in all phases from start to finish Saturday afternoon in a 55-0 beatdown on Senior Day. Jack Coan tossed a pair of touchdowns, the Irish defense scored two of their own, and both Kyren Williams and Logan Diggs each ran for a pair of touchdowns of their own. Notre Dame’s defense extended its streak of not allowing a touchdown to 12 quarters while keeping the Yellow Jackets off of the scoreboard altogether and sacking Jordan Yates six times.