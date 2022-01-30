Hit & Hustle: Notre Dame Defensive Breakdown + DC Talk

Jamie and Greg are back talking about the Notre Dame defense in 2021, what went right, what went wrong, the personnel, and where the defensive coordinator search seems to be going.

The Fiesta Bowl left a bad taste in everyone’s mouth after seeing the Irish defense get marched up and down the field by what was pretty much middling Oklahoma State offense. The Cowboys erased a 28-7 lead and beat the Irish though in large part because the defense was on its heels for much of the second half. Despite the poor second half in the Fiesta Bowl though, the Irish defense was mainly impressive in 2021, especially when considering some of the injuries and personnel limitations the Irish had.

Jamie & Greg break all that down and look ahead to what the Irish defense might look like in 2022 with a new, yet to be named defensive coordinator along with a new defensive line coach in Al Washington.