Notre Dame Reportedly Adds Another Outstanding Assistant to Staff in Deland McCullough

Notre Dame’s coaching staff took a hit on Monday when Boston College hired Irish TE coach John McNulty their next offensive coordinator, but they ended the night adding another outstanding assistant to their staff. According to reports, Deland McCullough will replace Lance Taylor as the running backs coach for the Irish.

SOURCES: Indiana RB coach/associate head coach Deland McCullough is expected to become the new running backs coach at Notre Dame. Terrific hire for ND. The 49-year-old former NFL RB helped the Chiefs win a Super Bowl and has been on staff at USC, and IU. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 1, 2022

A vacancy opened on Notre Dame’s staff at running back when Louisville tabbed Taylor as their offensive coordinator – the first of now two Irish assistants from a year ago who have become offensive coordinators for Power 5 programs. Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame have replaced Taylor with another running backs coach on the rise.

Deland McCullough comes to Notre Dame after a year at Indiana as their running backs coach and assistant head coach – his second stint with the Hoosiers after he coached running backs from 2011-16. Before his second run with Indiana, he spent three years with the Kansas City Chiefs, coaching running backs on the team that won the Super Bowl in the 2019 season. Before joining Andy Reid’s staff in 2018, he coached running backs at USC for a year in 2017.

McCullough played running back in college at Miami of Ohio from 1992-1995, where he ran for 4,368 yards and 36 touchdowns.

In terms of coaching and developing running backs, McCullough has an impressive resume, and it would have been hard for Notre Dame to land anyone more experienced or qualified. He was seen as one of the strengths of the Indiana staff, and the news has folks in Bloomington upset.

Losing Taylor was a blow for the Notre Dame staff – power five programs don’t usually hire away assistants for coordinator roles that aren’t qualified. Freeman and Tommy Rees, however, did a great job by luring McCullough out of Bloomington and to South Bend.

McCullough’s Sons All D1 Talents

Deland McCullough has three sons who are either current or future D1 football players. This off-season, Deland McCullough Jr transferred to Indiana after starting his career at his father’s alma mater, Miami of Ohio. Dasan McCullough, an edge rusher, is a class of 2022 recruit who enrolled at Indiana on January 10. He is the #74 overall player in the country in the 247 Composite Rankings. Daeh McCullough is currently ranked #154 overall in the country on the 247 Composite rankings and the 13th rated safety in the country.

Because Dasan already enrolled at Indiana as a class of 2022 recruit, even if he were to want to follow his father to Notre Dame, he couldn’t do so until after the 2022 season. Whether or not Notre Dame pursues Daeh McCullough with Adon Shuler and Peyton Bowen already committed for the class of 2023.

Two Openings Remain

Notre Dame still has two positions open on its coaching staff, with the most notable being the defensive coordinator position that opened when Marcus Freeman was promoted in December. The other open position for Notre Dame is at tight end, and it’s not even been open for 24 hours.