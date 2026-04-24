Jadarian Price is officially headed to the NFL, drafted by the Seattle Seahawks with their first pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The former Notre Dame running back was visibly emotional in the video, surrounded by family and friends, as he expressed his excitement and gratitude. “I’m feeling great, man. I’m ready to ball, man,” Price said, capturing the culmination of years of hard work and dedication. This moment marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Price, who was a standout for the Irish throughout his college career.

Impact on Notre Dame Football

For Notre Dame fans, Price’s draft selection is a proud moment, showcasing the program’s ability to develop NFL-ready talent. Price’s journey from South Bend to Seattle is a testament to his perseverance and the support system around him, including the coaching staff and his teammates. His departure leaves a gap in Notre Dame’s backfield, but it also opens up opportunities for the next wave of talent to step up. As the Irish look to reload their roster, Price’s success is a reminder of the high standards and expectations at Notre Dame. Fans will be eager to see how Price’s skills translate to the professional level and how the Irish adjust to his absence.

Key Takeaways