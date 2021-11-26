Stanford vs. Notre Dame Football: Betting Odds & Point Spread for Week 12

Notre Dame has manhandled its last two opponents, and being that Stanford is one of the worst teams in the Pac-12 Conference this season, the Irish should have no problem moonwalking over them. However, if it were that easy, then the games would not need to be played.

About Last Week

Notre Dame

The Irish shut out the Yellowjackets, 55-0. Notre Dame’s defense limited Georgia Tech to a total of 224-yards of total offense, which included only 96-yards on the ground and 128-yards through the air. Offensively, Notre Dame racked up over 500-yards of offense. Quarterback Jack Coan completed 15 of 20 passes for 285-yards and two touchdowns. The Irish’s running back stable added 212-yards of their own while averaging 6.4-yards per carry.

Stanford

The Cardinal was spanked at home by California, 41-11. The Golden Bears held Stanford to just 239-yards of total offense, including a minuscule 43-yards on the ground. Cal also issued Stanford its eighth loss of the season and its sixth loss in a row.

Key Injuries

Notre Dame

Linebacker Marist Liufau was lost for the season due to a lower-leg injury.

Linebacker Paul Moala torn Achilles tendon out for the remainder of the season.

Offensive Tackle Blake Fisher out due to a torn meniscus.

Linebacker Shayne Simon is out for the season due to a torn labrum.

Wide Receiver Lawrence Keys III left the team.

Tight End Cane Berrong is out for the season due to torn ACL.

Safety, Kyle Hamilton is out for the regular season due to non-structural knee issues.

Line and Total

#5 Notre Dame -19 (10-1) (8-3 ATS) at Stanford (3-8) (3-8 ATS)

Odds Shark’s early betting line opened with Notre Dame as a 17-point favorite, but the line has since moved up a couple of slots -20 across the board. The total on the game is anywhere between 52.5 to 53.5, depending on the book. As mentioned previously, the past couple of week’s games, as well as the final one this weekend, should ease up for the Irish offense as the opposing defenses are average-to-poor at best. On Saturday night, the Irish will face an inferior Stanford defense that allows 31-points per game. On the flip side, the Stanford offense averages just 21-points per game and will be facing an Irish defense that is only surrendering 19-points per contest. Notre Dame should be motivated to score as many points as possible to keep their playoff hopes alive. The margin of victory will be vital.

Betting Trends

Notre Dame is 5-2 ATS in their last seven games versus Stanford.

The total has gone over in 4 of Stanford’s last five games against Notre Dame.

Notre Dame is 21-13 all-time against Stanford.

Notre Dame defeated Stanford in 2019, 45-24.

Stanford is 0-6 ATS in their last six games.

Behind Enemy Lines Week 12

Florida State (4-6) (4-6 ATS) at Florida -3 (5-6) (3-8 ATS)

Last week, the Seminoles held off Boston College in Boston, 26-23. The Gators lost in overtime to Missouri, 24-23. Florida opened as 8.5-point favorites before the line plummeted to -3. The total on this game is hovering around 58.5. FSU is 5-2 SU in their last 7 games against Florida. The total has gone under in 14 of Florida’s last 20 games against FSU.

Akron (2-9) (5-6 ATS) at Toledo -28.5 (6-5) (6-5 ATS)

Toledo defeated Ohio last week, 35-23. The Zips were shut out at home versus Kent State, 38-0. Akron is 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games against Toledo. The Rockets opened -27.5 before the line moved up a hair to 28.5. The total on this game fell a couple of notches to 57. The total has gone over in 5 of Toledo’s last 7 games against the Zips.

Indiana (2-9) (2-9 ATS) at Purdue –15 (7-4) (6-5 ATS)

Purdue handled Northwestern easily, 32-14. The Boilermakers tallied 423-yards through the air but only managed 50-yards rushing on 23 attempts. The Hoosiers were spanked at home by Minnesota, 35-14. Purdue is steady at -15 points in this matchup. The total moved from 48.5 to 50.5 at some books. Indiana is 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games against Purdue. The total has gone over in Purdue’s last 6 home games against Indiana.

#18 Wisconsin -7 (8-3) (6-5 ATS) at Minnesota (7-4) (6-4-1 ATS)

Last week, it took a late score for Wisconsin to defeat Nebraska, 35-28. The Badgers surrendered over 450-yards of offense but still found a way to win. Meanwhile, Minnesota had its way at Indiana, winning 35-14. Wisconsin is firm at -7. The total on this game is also holding steady at 39.5. Wisconsin is 16-1 SU in its last 17 games against Minnesota. The total has gone over in 15 of Minnesota’s last 20 games against Wisconsin.

#4 Cincinnati -14 (11-0) (6-5 ATS) at East Carolina (7-4) (7-4 ATS)

The Bearcats took care of SMU convincingly last week, 48-14. Cincinnati tallied a whopping 544-yards of total offense while its defense surrendered under 200-yards to SMU. It took a game-winning field goal for East Carolina to win at Navy, 38-35. The Bearcats have remained firm at -14 in this contest. The total ranges from 57 to 58.5, depending on the book. Cincinnati is 2-4 ATS in its last 6 games at ECU. The total has gone over in 4 of the last 5 games against Cincinnati.

Virginia Tech (5-6) (4-7 ATS) at Virginia -7 (6-5) (7-4 ATS)

Last week, Virginia fell at Pittsburgh, 48-38. Both teams recorded over 500-yards of total offense. Virginia Tech lost at Miami, 38-26 while surrendering 357-yards passing including three touchdowns. Virginia is -7 across the board. The total on this game is -62.5 at all books. The Hokies are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games against Virginia. The total has gone under in 8 of Virginia’s last 12 games.

#13 BYU -7 (9-2) (5-6 ATS) at USC (4-6) (3-7 ATS)

UCLA destroyed USC last week, 62-33. The Bruins tallied over 600-yards of offense against the Trojans. BYU took care of business at Georgia Southern, 34-17. The Cougars held Georgia Southern to just 268 yards of total offense. BYU is -7 across the board. The total is hovering around 64 at most books. BYU is 2-4 ATS in its last 6 games. The total has gone under in 4 of USC’s last 5 games played in November.

North Carolina (6-5) (4-7 ATS) at #20 NC State -6 (8-3) (7-4 ATS)

North Carolina won its game against Wofford, 34-14. Meanwhile, the Wolfpack handled Syracuse, 41-17. The Orangemen could only manage 236-yards of offense. NC State is -6 at nearly every book. The total is firm at 62.5. UNC is 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games against NC State. The total has gone under in 4 of NC State’s last 5 games against UNC.

Navy -12.5 (2-8) (6-4 ATS) at Temple (3-8) (2-9 ATS)

Navy lost, 38-35, on a last-second field goal to ECU last week. Temple was crushed at Tulsa, 44-10. Tulsa put up over 200-yards on the ground. Navy opened -13 before the line dropped one point to -12. The total on this game is holding steady at 43.5. Navy is 3-9 ATS in its last 12 games against Temple. The total has gone under in 4 of Temple’s last 5 games played in November.

Georgia -35 (11-0) (7-4 ATS) at Georgia Tech (3-8) (4-7 ATS)

Last week, Georgia demolished Charleston Southern, 56-7. The Bulldogs defense surrendered just 126-yards of offense. Meanwhile, Georgia Tech was shut out at Notre Dame, 55-0. The Irish held the Yellow Jackets to just 224-yards of offense while racking up 514-yards of its own. Georgia is firm at -35. The total is also holding firm at 54.5. The Bulldogs are 11-0 ATS at Georgia Tech. The total has gone over in 12 of the Yellow Jackets last 18 games played in November.

*Notre Dame’s 2021 opponents are listed in bold.