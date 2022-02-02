Renowned TE Coach Interested in Notre Dame Opening?

According to long-time recruiting analyst Tom Lemming, one of the top tight end coaches in the country is interested in the opening at Notre Dame following John McNulty’s departure for the OC job at Boston College. Lemming tweeted this morning that Tim Brewster, the former head coach at Minnesota, is interested in the opening, and the ball is in Notre Dame’s court at the moment.

Lemming hasn’t said if the interest is reciprocal at this point, but if it is, Notre Dame certainly could do a lot worse than Brewster who coached the likes of Antonio Gates during his time with the then San Diego Chargers and more recently, Kyle Pitts at Florida. Brewster was most recently at Florida under Dan Mullen but was not retained by Billy Napier after Mullen was fired in the fall.

Brewster has head coaching experience after spending four years running the Minnesota program from 2007-to 2010. Since then, he’s bounced around a few spots. He coached wide receivers at Mississippi State in 2012, spent five seasons at Florida State on Jimbo Fisher’s staff, followed Fisher to A&M for a year, and served as assistant head coach at North Carolina in 2019 before spending the last two seasons at Florida.

Even if Notre Dame does not have any interest in Brewster, this opening should not be hard to fill at all. Whoever takes over for McNulty will get to coach arguably the best tight end in the country, Micahel Mayer, for a year while inheriting a room overflowing with talent.

On top of Mayer, Notre Dame has Kevin Bauman, Cane Berrong, Mitchell Evans, Holden Staes, and Eli Raridon waiting in the wings and George Takacs coming back for a 5th year. Notre Dame also already has one of the top prep tight ends in the country, Cooper Flanagan, committed for the class of 2023.

McNulty’s departure means Notre Dame will end up completely flipping its offensive staff other than OC Tommy Rees. Notre Dame had hoped to keep both McNulty and Lance Taylor, but both were able to land OC jobs of their own and moved on. Earlier this week, news broke that Notre Dame will fill one of those vacated spots with RB coach Deland McCullough. Last week Notre Dame officially announced the additions of Chansi Stuckey (WR) and Harry Hiestand (OL) as well.