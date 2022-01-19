Late ’22 Notre Dame WR Target Commits to Oregon

Two days after opening up his recruitment and decommitting from Utah, 3-star WR Justius Lowe closed his recruiting again by committing to Oregon. Notre Dame offered the late-rising receiver in December and discussed a late January visit, but that won’t happen now as the Irish continue to look for answers to fill out its wide receiver room.

Notre Dame only offered two ’22 wide receivers since the early signing day left the Irish with just Tobias Merriweather in the class following the decommitments of CJ Williams and Amorion Walker. Lowe and former USC commit Caleb Douglas. With Lowe officially committed to Oregon and things not looking likely with Douglas for the Irish, Notre Dame could be portal or bust for additional wide receivers for the 2022 season.

Late offers are always a gamble and an uphill battle, but landing one of the two would have been ideal for the Irish.

Notre Dame is still actively recruiting running back Andre Paul from Texas. Paul is one of the fastest-rising players in recent memory, with late offers from the likes of Clemson, Oregon, Notre Dame, Michigan, and more. While Paul isn’t a wide receiver, adding another running back to the 2022 roster could give the Irish staff more position flexibility with Chris Tyree working out of the slot more.

Given classes started at Notre Dame last week, adding any more transfers to the spring roster could be difficult for Notre Dame at this point, but not impossible.

At the moment, Notre Dame still has just eight wide receivers on the roster for 2022 after walkon Matt Salerno was awarded a scholarship last week. Regardless of how the Irish ultimately add, or don’t add, to the wide receiver room for 2022, new wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey has his work cut out for him in rebuilding the depth at receiver even beyond 2022.