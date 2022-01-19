Podcast: Has Notre Dame Upgraded It’s Coaching Staff So Far and How Do They Finish It Off?

Frank and Greg are back this week to talk through the latest developments with the Notre Dame coaching staff as Marcus Freeman works on finishing off his first staff as the head coach at Notre Dame.  The lads discuss:

  • Has Notre Dame improved overall with the four hires so far?
  • Thoughts on the departure for Lance Taylor and how the DC hire could impact the profile Notre Dame looks for at RB coach
  • Why Frank is a big fan of Doug Belk for the next DC
  • Should Freeman be more hands-on with the defense moving forward and how that impacts the DC search
  • The wide receiver room because of course we have to discuss it until Notre Dame adds help
  • Q&A

How much fun was Notre Dame football in 2021?

We discussed this tweet thanks to a question from our friend Ryan from Her Loyal Sons as well.

Frankie V Podcasting Beer Tracker

Beer / BreweryEPISODEStyleABVRating
Wet Gravity / Foreign Objects Beer46Hazy IPA5.9% (4.0)
Poltergeist / Tox Brewery45TIPA10% (4.25)
All Green Everything / Other Half Brewery44TIPA10.5% (4.5)
Konkey Dong / Hoof Hearted Brewery43IPA - Imperial9.5% (4.25)
Locals / 4 City42IPA7.0% (4.0)
Grom's Head / 3 Floyds41IPA7.5% (4.25)
Let's Bee Homies / Stone & Deschutes 39Hazy IPA7.5% (4.0)
Boxx / Kane 38IPA6.5% (4.25)
Big Pillow Hat / Hudson Valley Brewery32DIPA9.0% (4.25)
Electric Tide / Kane Brewing29DIPA7.0 (4.5)
Strongest Geometric Shape / Barrier Brewing Co27TIPA10.2% (4.0)
September Sun 25DIPA8.3% (4.25)
Very Green / Treehouse BreweryE22DIPA8.3% (4.5)
Russian Messenger / Well Crafted Beer CoE20Imperial Stout9.1% (4.0)
Wolf Pajamas / Well Crafted Beer CoE19Imperial Stout10.2% (4.0)
Levitate / Well Crafted Beer CoE18DIPA8% (4.25)
3x Swords / Round Guys BrewingE17Triple IPA11.7% (4.5)
Only Built 4 Brewin Drinx / Twin Elephant & 4 City ColabE16Stout10.2% (4.25)
King Sabro / BeachhausE15DIPA8.4% (4.0)
More Medison Than Hedison / 4 CityE13Triple IPA9.5% (4.0)
Open Water (2021) / KaneE14Triple IPA10.4% (4.25)
Hop'solutely / Fegley's Brew WorksTriple IPA11.5% (4.25)
Super Duper Friends / Captain Lawrence Triple IPA10% (4.0)
Mega Yacht Juice / Icarus Triple IPA12% (4.25)
Weird and Gilly / SinglecutIPA6.6% (4.25)
Double Dry Hopped Space Diamonds / Other HalfDIPA8.5 (4.25)

Review & Subscribe to the Single High Notre Dame Football podcast!

We really like when you all leave us nice reviews and subscribe to the podcast on the platform of your choice. We read all of the nice reviews that come in on the podcast and will even read ones that leave constructive criticism as well (just be nice about it)

