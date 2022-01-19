Podcast: Has Notre Dame Upgraded It’s Coaching Staff So Far and How Do They Finish It Off?

Frank and Greg are back this week to talk through the latest developments with the Notre Dame coaching staff as Marcus Freeman works on finishing off his first staff as the head coach at Notre Dame. The lads discuss:
- Has Notre Dame improved overall with the four hires so far?
- Thoughts on the departure for Lance Taylor and how the DC hire could impact the profile Notre Dame looks for at RB coach
- Why Frank is a big fan of Doug Belk for the next DC
- Should Freeman be more hands-on with the defense moving forward and how that impacts the DC search
- The wide receiver room because of course we have to discuss it until Notre Dame adds help
- Q&A
How much fun was Notre Dame football in 2021?
We discussed this tweet thanks to a question from our friend Ryan from Her Loyal Sons as well.
