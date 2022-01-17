Late ’22 Notre Dame WR Target Officially Opens Up Recruitment

Notre Dame is still looking to fill out a wide receiver left decimated depth-wise by former wide receiver coach Del Alexander. On Sunday, one of their top targets, 3-star receiver Justius Lowe, officially opened up his recruitment by decommitting from Utah.

With A lot of thinking going on with my family, I will be de committing from the university of Utah and open My recruitment. I really want to thank the staff, and coaches at Utah for showing me nothing but love and hospitality. With that being said this is what I feel is best. — Justius Lowe (@LoweJustius) January 16, 2022

Lowe committed to Utah late but did not sign with the Utes in December. Since then, he’s seen his recruitment start to blow up a bit. On top of picking up a Notre Dame offer, Lowe also picked up an offer from USC and new head coach Lincoln Riley. In addition, the new staff at Florida under Billy Napier also offered the now-former Utah commit.

Lowe is a late-rising prospect that would be an excellent addition to the Notre Dame class of 2022 because he has serious long-term potential. We’ve seen late offers be made in the past just to fill roster spots. That would not be the case with Lowe, as evidenced by the serious interest from other big-time programs.

One thing working in Notre Dame’s favor here is Lowe’s friendship with Notre Dame wide receiver signee Tobias Merriweather. The two have trained together and are very familiar with each other.

Lowe was supposed to visit Utah this weekend but was unable to make the trip and then recommitted on Sunday. He has four potential official visits left, but the only one scheduled is a January 28 trip to South Bend.

Notre Dame has not yet officially announced any of the four new assistants that have reportedly been hired the last two weeks, including new wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey. So the sooner the Irish can have Stuckey officially onboard and in communication with Lowe, the better.

Even with three 5th/6th-year seniors at receiver and the recent scholarship awarded to Matt Salerno, the Irish currently have just eight receivers on the roster for 2022. So adding Lowe and another late ’22 recruit like Caleb Douglas or a graduate transfer would be ideal.