Notre Dame CB Target Christian Gray Down to 4 with Official Visits Set

The top cornerback on Notre Dame’s recruiting board, Christian Gray, is down to four schools with his official visits locked in. Notre Dame, along with LSU, USC, and Ohio State round out Gray’s top 4 with a July 4 announcement date already locked in.

My FOUR Official visits. THIS IS A BLESSING!!!! Thank you God!! @Birm pic.twitter.com/ItCBO0PNAc — Christian Gray (@8_franchise) May 24, 2022

Gray’s visit to Notre Dame is set for June 10 – a week after Gray visits LSU and Bayou Brian. Following his official to Notre Dame, he’ll spend the next two weekends at USC and then Ohio State before he makes his commitment on July 4 on CBS Sports Network.

Notre Dame currently does not have a cornerback committed for the class of 2023 at the moment after Justyn Rhett decommitted from Notre Dame in April making Gray a pivotal recruit for the Fighting Irish. Cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens has done a great job of restocking the depth at corner for Notre Dame over the last two years, and he’s done a good job in his pursuit of Gray.

Gray at Notre Dame For Monster Recruiting Weekend

Gray won’t be the only prospect Notre Dame hosts the weekend of June 10. Keon Keeley, the crown jewel of Notre Dame’s current commits, and TE commit Cooper Flanagan will be in town along with 5-star S Caleb Downs and top-100 talents Jason Moore (DL), Monroe Freeling (OL), and Jaiden Ausberry (LB). In addition, CB Micah Tease, WR Rico Flores Jr, and ATH Ronan Hanafin, all 4-star talents in the On3 Consensus, will visit Notre Dame that weekend.

On3 Recruiting Predictor Points to Notre Dame Heavily

Heading into Gray’s official visits, the On3 Recruiting Predictor has Notre Dame at 79.2% with the next closest school being LSU at 15.7%. While the Tigers are not seen as the favorite at the moment, their cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples is Gray’s former head coach at DeSmet High School in St. Louis. The Buckeyes have made a hard charge in Gray’s recruit over the last month as well, and after the rumors of USC’s NIL exploits, the Trojans certainly can’t be discountined.

With Rhett no longer committed, Gray is a near must-have recruit for Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame who have already hosted Gray twice already this year. Gray also visited Notre Dame in December shortly after Marcus Freeman was named the head coach for Notre Dame as well.

What a true blessing, it was great to meet @Marcus_Freeman1, and the rest of the coaching staff at the university of Notre Dame, I had fun, and learned a lot. 💯🙏🏾🙏🏾 @CoachMickens @NDFootball @ShondaGray6 pic.twitter.com/6wWByLkKAU — Christian Gray (@8_franchise) December 12, 2021

The Irish are in good position with some other corners as well, but none are as highly ranked as Gray who checks in at #107 in the On3 Consensus and #114 overall in the 247 Composite Rankings.

While Notre Dame doesn’t currently have a corner committed, the Irish have a pair of standout safeties for 2023 in Peyton Bowen and Adon Shuler.