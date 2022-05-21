Podcast: Notre Dame Football’s Offense in 2022 – Better or Worse?

On this week’s pod, we go position by position on the offensive side of the ball and debate which positions will be better or worse in 2022.
- How do coaching changes impact which positions will be better or worse?
- Is Notre Dame’s ceiling at QB a lot higher but its floor a lot lower?
- Can depth overcome the loss of a high-end talent like Kyren Williams at RB?
- Numbers aren’t great at receiver, but with injuries to returning players will WR be better or worse?
- Q&A
- Favorite sports movies of all-time
- Ideal RB & WRs for this year’s class
- More q’s on Dante Moore
- One play, outcome, or event that if there was a different outcome would have led to a championship