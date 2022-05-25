5-Star RB Richard Young Sets Officials, Notre Dame Included

One of Notre Dame’s top-of-the-board offensive targets, 5-star RB Richard Young, has set all five of his official visits with Notre Dame receiving one of the five along with Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia, and Oregon. The Irish are looking to add two back to this year’s class still after losing 2023 commit Sedrick Irvin Jr last week.

Five-Star RB Richard Young has locked in his official visits.



To many’s surprise, Ohio State will not get an OV, but according to Young’s tweet “the Buckeyes are still a top school”.



More Here (FREE): https://t.co/Kq5dXWz6QZ pic.twitter.com/fcpDvDaRR9 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 25, 2022

Young is visiting Notre Dame June 13-15, sandwiched in between trips to Oklahoma and Alabama and Georgia and Oregon. The only downside of Young’s visit to Notre Dame is that the visit is an in-week visit instead of a weekend trip where he’d be surrounded with other high-profile recruits and commits. On the upside, Young will have the full attention of the Notre Dame coaching staff while he is on campus for his visit.

Young is rated as a 5-star recruit in both the 247 Composite and On3 Consensus rankings.

Alabama Odds on Favorite in On3 Predictor Heading Into Visits

On3’s algorithmic predictor has Alabama as the odds on favorite at 93.6% with no one else even over 2% at the moment. Notre Dame isn’t registering on the On3 radar yet, but the Irish have made some moves recently. The one surprise of Young’s list of visits is the omission of Ohio State, but the Buckeyes are still considered contenders.

Notre Dame offered a while back, but it wasn’t until Deland McCullough’s addition to the staff that the Irish started to make some moves. Just last week Young surprised some by announcing that Notre Dame would receive one of his five officials.

Notre Dame still has a lot of work to do in this recruitment, but getting one of five officials is obviously a step in the right direction.

Notre Dame’s Empty Backfield Might Not Be Empty Much Longer

Notre Dame lost its only running back commitment for 2023 last week when Irvin Jr decommitted leaving the Irish with an empty backfield, but that could change tomorrow. 4-star RB Jayden Limar is set to announce his college commitment on Thursday with Notre Dame at 97.9% in the On3 predictor heading into the decision. Limar is also considering Oregon, USC, Arizona, and Washington State.

Notre Dame is also listed as the leader for 4-star RB Jeremiyah Love at 34.0%. Love will be on Notre Dame’s campus for an official visit a few days after Young.