Notre Dame – Navy Set for Early Kickoff in 2022

The Notre Dame – Navy game will be broadcast by ESPN after years of the rivalry being broadcast by CBS for the Navy home games. On Thursday, the network announced that the kickoff will be at 12:00 ET on November 12 on ESPN.

The Irish and Midshipmen face off at M&T Bank Stadium, home of the Baltimore Ravens this fall for the first time since the Irish nearly blew a big 4th quarter lead to Navy in 2008 thanks to a pair of onside kick recoveries in the final minutes. Since then, the Irish and Midshipmen have played in New Jersey, Ireland, Maryland, Jacksonville, and San Diego. Navy hasn’t hosted the Irish since 2018 either with the 2020 game, originally scheduled for Dublin, getting canceled due to the scheduling changes forced by the COVID-19 pandemic. That Dublin game has since been rescheduled for 2023.

Notre Dame has played Navy three times in Baltimore previously with the Irish owning a 3-0 record in those contests with wins coming in 2002, 2006, and 2008. This past season, Notre Dame overcome a sluggish start to defeat Navy 34-6 in Notre Dame Stadium.

Notre Dame faces Navy this fall a week after one of its toughest games of the year – a home showdown with Clemson on November 5. A week later, the Irish host Boston College and former Notre Dame QB Phil Jurkovec.

We now know the start times for two of Notre Dame’s away game this year. A couple weeks ago ESPN announced that the season opener at Ohio State will be a primetime matchup with kickoff at 7:30 on ABC with the ESPN Gameday crew in attendance.