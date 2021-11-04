Notre Dame Football is Headed Back to Ireland in 2023

Notre Dame announced that the 2023 Navy game has been moved to Ireland – replacing the 2020 contest that was supposed to kickoff off the season but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The two schools ended up not playing at all in 2020 but resume their rivalry this weekend in Notre Dame Stadium.

Notre Dame announced the move in a press release on Thursday night ahead of this weekend’s contest with the Midshipmen. Jack Swarbrick had the following to say in the release.

“We’re thrilled to be able to provide another opportunity for our team and fans to experience the culture and hospitality of Ireland,” said Swarbrick. “This trip overseas continues to strengthen our academic and athletic presence around the globe. Bringing a Notre Dame football home game atmosphere to Ireland has been a goal of ours and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with the Naval Academy to make it happen.” Notre Dame AD, Jack Swarbrick, Official Press Release

Notre Dame and Navy will jointly apply for a waiver to move the game to August 26. The NCAA allows for games to be moved earlier than the normal start to the season if they are played overseas. The 2020 game was scheduled for late August as well prior to its cancelation. The game was originally scheduled for November 11, 2023.

Notre Dame and Navy have played in Dublin twice previously most recently in 2012 when the Irish beat the Midshipmen 50-10 to jumpstart what would be an undefeated regular season and run to the BCS Championship game. In 1996, Lou Holtz took the Irish overseas in his final season for a 54-27 victory.

Unlike the scheduled 2020 contest and the two previous meetings, Notre Dame will be the home team for the 2023 game. As such, the game will be broadcast on NBC with a simulcast on the Peacock app just all all Notre Dame football home games.