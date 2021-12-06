Watch New Notre Dame Head Coach Marcus Freeman’s Intro Press Conference Today

Notre Dame will officially introduce Marcus Freeman as the new head coach of the Fighting Irish on Monday at 2:00 PM ET. The press conference will be broadcast live on the WatchND YouTube channel linked here. Former Notre Dame great Brady Quinn will serve as the host of the press conference to introduce Freeman which will also feature AD Jack Swarbrick – who orchestrated the search that saved all of the momentum the program has – and University president Father John Jenkins. Notre Dame captains will be available to the media after as well.

Happy Marcus Freeman Official Presser Day to all who celebrate. — FrankieV UHND ☘️ (@FrankieV_UHND) December 6, 2021

Freeman was officially announced as the head coach by the University on Friday and was welcomed by the team with a wild locker room scene, unlike anything we’ve seen in a while. Since then, Freeman has been on the interview circuit and the recruiting trail. Freeman was on ESPN College Gameday on Saturday talking about the opportunity to take over at Notre Dame and then again on Sunday afternoon when he outlined his perspective on recruiting at Notre Dame that should have all Irish fans excited.

Freeman has already been busy on the recruiting trail this week making visits last night instead of being on the Fiesta Bowl press conference. Tommy Rees, who didn’t lose time on the recruiting trail last week like Freeman did, filled in for his new boss.

We’ll have our thoughts on everything Freeman says later today and throughout the week.