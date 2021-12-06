Podcast: First Impressions of Notre Dame’s Fiesta Bowl Matchup & the Opportunity for Marcus Freeman

Notre Dame is officially Fiesta Bowl-bound. Greg and Frank talk about their initial thoughts of the matchup with Oklahoma and the opportunity that Marcus Freeman has in his first game as the head coach of the Fighting Irish.

Other topics include:

  • Overall thoughts on championship Saturday and why we were all idiots for just expecting Georgia to win
  • Oklahoma State’s defense and how good it is
  • Will the Notre Dame offense look different with Tommy Rees having more autonomy to run it?
  • Will we see any changes to the quarterback rotation without Brian Kelly’s input?
  • Scary stories from Fiesta Bowls of years past
  • Marcus Freeman’s first opponent versus the first opponents of his predecessors

Frankie V Podcasting Beer Tracker

Beer / BreweryEPISODEStyleABVRating
Let's Bee Homies / Stone & Deschutes 39Hazy IPA7.5% (4.0)
Boxx / Kane 38IPA6.5% (4.25)
Big Pillow Hat / Hudson Valley Brewery32DIPA9.0% (4.25)
Electric Tide / Kane Brewing29DIPA7.0 (4.5)
Strongest Geometric Shape / Barrier Brewing Co27TIPA10.2% (4.0)
September Sun 25DIPA8.3% (4.25)
Very Green / Treehouse BreweryE22DIPA8.3% (4.5)
Russian Messenger / Well Crafted Beer CoE20Imperial Stout9.1% (4.0)
Wolf Pajamas / Well Crafted Beer CoE19Imperial Stout10.2% (4.0)
Levitate / Well Crafted Beer CoE18DIPA8% (4.25)
3x Swords / Round Guys BrewingE17Triple IPA11.7% (4.5)
Only Built 4 Brewin Drinx / Twin Elephant & 4 City ColabE16Stout10.2% (4.25)
King Sabro / BeachhausE15DIPA8.4% (4.0)
More Medison Than Hedison / 4 CityE13Triple IPA9.5% (4.0)
Open Water (2021) / KaneE14Triple IPA10.4% (4.25)
Hop'solutely / Fegley's Brew WorksTriple IPA11.5% (4.25)
Super Duper Friends / Captain Lawrence Triple IPA10% (4.0)
Mega Yacht Juice / Icarus Triple IPA12% (4.25)
Weird and Gilly / SinglecutIPA6.6% (4.25)
Double Dry Hopped Space Diamonds / Other HalfDIPA8.5 (4.25)

2022 Fiesta Bowl
