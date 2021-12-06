Podcast: First Impressions of Notre Dame’s Fiesta Bowl Matchup & the Opportunity for Marcus Freeman

Notre Dame is officially Fiesta Bowl-bound. Greg and Frank talk about their initial thoughts of the matchup with Oklahoma and the opportunity that Marcus Freeman has in his first game as the head coach of the Fighting Irish.

Other topics include:

Overall thoughts on championship Saturday and why we were all idiots for just expecting Georgia to win

Oklahoma State’s defense and how good it is

Will the Notre Dame offense look different with Tommy Rees having more autonomy to run it?

Will we see any changes to the quarterback rotation without Brian Kelly’s input?

Scary stories from Fiesta Bowls of years past

Marcus Freeman’s first opponent versus the first opponents of his predecessors

Frankie V Podcasting Beer Tracker

Beer / Brewery EPISODE Style ABV Rating Let's Bee Homies / Stone & Deschutes 39 Hazy IPA 7.5% (4.0) Boxx / Kane 38 IPA 6.5% (4.25) Big Pillow Hat / Hudson Valley Brewery 32 DIPA 9.0% (4.25) Electric Tide / Kane Brewing 29 DIPA 7.0 (4.5) Strongest Geometric Shape / Barrier Brewing Co 27 TIPA 10.2% (4.0) September Sun 25 DIPA 8.3% (4.25) Very Green / Treehouse Brewery E22 DIPA 8.3% (4.5) Russian Messenger / Well Crafted Beer Co E20 Imperial Stout 9.1% (4.0) Wolf Pajamas / Well Crafted Beer Co E19 Imperial Stout 10.2% (4.0) Levitate / Well Crafted Beer Co E18 DIPA 8% (4.25) 3x Swords / Round Guys Brewing E17 Triple IPA 11.7% (4.5) Only Built 4 Brewin Drinx / Twin Elephant & 4 City Colab E16 Stout 10.2% (4.25) King Sabro / Beachhaus E15 DIPA 8.4% (4.0) More Medison Than Hedison / 4 City E13 Triple IPA 9.5% (4.0) Open Water (2021) / Kane E14 Triple IPA 10.4% (4.25) Hop'solutely / Fegley's Brew Works Triple IPA 11.5% (4.25) Super Duper Friends / Captain Lawrence Triple IPA 10% (4.0) Mega Yacht Juice / Icarus Triple IPA 12% (4.25) Weird and Gilly / Singlecut IPA 6.6% (4.25) Double Dry Hopped Space Diamonds / Other Half DIPA 8.5 (4.25)

