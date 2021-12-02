Swarbrick’s Swift Action Stabilized Notre Dame Football Amid Chaos

The 2021 football season was a rollercoaster for Notre Dame. Still, the ultimate haymaker landed Monday night when Brian Kelly, the coach with the most losses in program history, decided to run out of town without giving anyone – his staff, his players, his AD – any warning it was coming. The punch landed and had the Notre Dame football program wobbling at the knees. Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick’s swift action in naming a successor and preventing Kelly from raiding his old staff, however, has not only stabilized the program but propelled it forward with the kind of momentum we haven’t seen in a long time.

Critical injuries in camp, more injuries in the season ravaging the offensive line, wide receiver, and linebacker rooms. An early-season loss to Cincinnati that saw the Group of 5 school mock Notre Dame’s now-former head coach in the aftermath. And yet another season of the quarterback carousel. All of the trials and tribulations of a season that at times felt cursed yet ended with an 11-1 record and a chance for the playoffs all felt trivial three days ago when news broke that Kelly was leaving Notre Dame and leaving everyone stunned in the process.

A program without a strong culture and foundation would have crumbled. When Lincoln Riley pulled the same maneuver no 24 hours before Kelly, Oklahoma’s foundation cracked and started to crumble. Riley took his top assistants with him, high-profile elite recruits started decommitting left and right (some following him to USC already), and players started jumping the transfer portal like it was a backyard pool at a summer cookout. That didn’t happen at Notre Dame, and the Irish faithful have Swarbrick to thank for it.

When Swarbrick delivered his press conference on Tuesday morning mere hours after Kelly shocked the college football world, he delivered a head-scratching performance. At the time, I wrote that he was either blindsided or sandbagging us all because he knew his plan. It turns out it was most definitely the latter, as I suspected at the time. Swarbrick is too good of an AD to be as unprepared as it seemed he was on Tuesday morning.

Less than 48 hours after Kelly ran out of town and burned nearly every bridge he built at Notre Dame in the process, Swarbrick not only had his next coach, he secured all of the top assistants responsible for Notre Dame’s 11-1 campaign in what was supposed to be a rebuilding year – assistants that we know Brian Kelly thought he’d be able to take with him. It turns out when you leave everyone in the dark and allow your staff to look like fools in the homes of recruits while news breaks that you’re leaving the program, they aren’t too keen on following you anymore.

It started on Tuesday night when Notre Dame announced strength and condition coordinator Matt Balis was staying. This was the first indicator we got that Notre Dame was zeroing in on Marcus Freeman. Most head coaches want their S&C coach, so locking up Balis without a head coach indicated the hire would come from within. While not reported, it would be shocking if Brian Kelly didn’t want Balis, a man who has had a significant role in the turnaround at Notre Dame following 2016, with him in Baton Rouge.

On Wednesday, it became clear by the afternoon that Freeman was in Swarbrick’s sights along with retaining offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. Kelly and LSU reportedly offered Rees over $1 million to come with him. Rees said thanks but no thanks and decided to stay at his alma mater. But, again, you don’t lock up another coordinator if your head coach isn’t all but a formality.

Then the big news dropped that Marcus Freeman would indeed be the next head football coach at the University of Notre Dame. The University still hasn’t officially announced the hire, but it’s a done deal. Swarbrick could have gone outside of the program – and he allegedly had plenty of options – but he went with the guy that almost every recruit, current player, former player, and fan wanted to replace the other guy who used to be here. In 20+ years running this site, I’ve never seen anything like the groundswell of support for Freeman from every angle, and that includes the coaching searches that resulted in Geroge O’Leary, Tyrone Willingham, Charlies Weis, and Brian Kelly.

It turned out another highly influential group endorsed Freeman as Kelly’s successor – the current Notre Dame assistant coaches. Then, one by one, news broke that nearly every critical assistant was staying on as part of Freeman’s staff. Lance Taylor, John McNulty, Mike Mickens, Chris O’Leary, and of course Mike Elston. Elston was with Kelly for over 20 years at three different stops but is staying at Notre Dame, reportedly as Freeman’s defensive coordinator, instead of following Kelly to LSU.

From chaos in the aftermath of Kelly’s selfish decision to leave his team that he coached to the verge of another playoff berth, to not only stabilized but energized in 48 hours. It’s astonishing that near-unanimous approval from the fan base. Again in the 20+ years of running this site, I can’t say I ever remember the fanbase being this unified at any other point during that time.

What transpired this week could have set the program back years. Had Swarbrick not moved quickly and retained as much of the staff as he did, the top-5 class Notre Dame hopes to sign in two weeks would have fallen apart. Without all of the assistants that have been retained – Freeman especially – we likely would have seen an Oklahoma-style transfer portal parade. Instead, the Notre Dame players celebrated on social media for their new head coach and the return of their positions coaches.

For as much criticism as I’ve thrown at Brian Kelly (and will continue to do so), it does speak volumes to the culture that has been built at Notre Dame that what happened at Oklahoma didn’t happen here. It also speaks to the impressive job Jack Swarbrick did of acting so swiftly and stabilizing a program that appeared to be on the cusp of finally crossing the threshold of championship contender with a roster full of talented youngsters and an elite incoming recruiting class.

At the same time, the decisions of the Irish assistants to stick with Freeman and Notre Dame over Kelly – and to be fair, we don’t know each of the ones Kelly hoped to bring with him – speaks volumes of how this staff now feels about their former boss.

Notre Dame always has been and always will be bigger than one man. This week just so happens to be one of the most shining examples of that in many years. Now if we can only have some good chaos this weekend, perhaps this story which looked like it could be a nightmare on Monday night, could have a storybook ending.