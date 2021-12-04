Notre Dame Head Coach Marcus Freeman’s Interview from ESPN College Gameday

New Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman was on ESPN College Gameday on Saturday morning for his first national interview since officially being named head coach of the Fighting Irish. Freeman stressed that his message for the team is it’s all about now and not the future in his nearly five-minute interview with the GameDay crew.

Perhaps the most interesting part of Freeman’s interview was when Desmond Howard asked Freeman who his mentors were that he learned from to prepare him for this role. Freeman mentioned his college coach Jim Tressell. He mentioned former Purdue head coach Darrell Hazell who made Freeman a defensive coordinator for the first time. And he mentioned Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickel who Freeman worked under for four years prior to joining Notre Dame. Freeman did NOT mention Brian Kelly who he worked under for the last 11 months before Kelly headed down the bayou and picked up a newfound Southern accent.

As he’s been every time he’s been in front of the media since joining Notre Dame, Freeman was impressive in the interview.