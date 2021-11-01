Podcast: Notre Dame’s Offense Shines, Defense Struggles (Somewhat Expectantly) Without Hamilton

Greg and Frank were able to pod together for the first time in a few weeks to recap Notre Dame’s win over North Carolina.  The Irish defense let Sam Howell look like the pre-season Heisman candidate he was – even though he hasn’t looked the part much since.   

Topics for this week’s post-game pod include:

  • Should the defensive struggles have been more expected by Irish fans?
  • The improvement of the offensive line
  • Lorenzo Styles, very good at football
  • Comparing Kevin Austin to pre-2019 Chase Claypool
  • Should we be concerned about the tackling issues 

Frankie V Podcasting Beer Tracker

Beer / BreweryEPISODEStyleABVRating
Electric Tide / Kane Brewing29DIPA7.0 (4.5)
Strongest Geometric Shape / Barrier Brewing Co27TIPA10.2% (4.0)
September Sun 25DIPA8.3% (4.25)
Very Green / Treehouse BreweryE22DIPA8.3% (4.5)
Russian Messenger / Well Crafted Beer CoE20Imperial Stout9.1% (4.0)
Wolf Pajamas / Well Crafted Beer CoE19Imperial Stout10.2% (4.0)
Levitate / Well Crafted Beer CoE18DIPA8% (4.25)
3x Swords / Round Guys BrewingE17Triple IPA11.7% (4.5)
Only Built 4 Brewin Drinx / Twin Elephant & 4 City ColabE16Stout10.2% (4.25)
King Sabro / BeachhausE15DIPA8.4% (4.0)
More Medison Than Hedison / 4 CityE13Triple IPA9.5% (4.0)
Open Water (2021) / KaneE14Triple IPA10.4% (4.25)
Hop'solutely / Fegley's Brew WorksTriple IPA11.5% (4.25)
Super Duper Friends / Captain Lawrence Triple IPA10% (4.0)
Mega Yacht Juice / Icarus Triple IPA12% (4.25)
Weird and Gilly / SinglecutIPA6.6% (4.25)
Double Dry Hopped Space Diamonds / Other HalfDIPA8.5 (4.25)

