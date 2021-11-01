Podcast: Notre Dame’s Offense Shines, Defense Struggles (Somewhat Expectantly) Without Hamilton

Greg and Frank were able to pod together for the first time in a few weeks to recap Notre Dame’s win over North Carolina. The Irish defense let Sam Howell look like the pre-season Heisman candidate he was – even though he hasn’t looked the part much since.

Topics for this week’s post-game pod include:

Should the defensive struggles have been more expected by Irish fans?

The improvement of the offensive line

Lorenzo Styles, very good at football

Comparing Kevin Austin to pre-2019 Chase Claypool

Should we be concerned about the tackling issues

Frankie V Podcasting Beer Tracker

Beer / Brewery EPISODE Style ABV Rating Electric Tide / Kane Brewing 29 DIPA 7.0 (4.5) Strongest Geometric Shape / Barrier Brewing Co 27 TIPA 10.2% (4.0) September Sun 25 DIPA 8.3% (4.25) Very Green / Treehouse Brewery E22 DIPA 8.3% (4.5) Russian Messenger / Well Crafted Beer Co E20 Imperial Stout 9.1% (4.0) Wolf Pajamas / Well Crafted Beer Co E19 Imperial Stout 10.2% (4.0) Levitate / Well Crafted Beer Co E18 DIPA 8% (4.25) 3x Swords / Round Guys Brewing E17 Triple IPA 11.7% (4.5) Only Built 4 Brewin Drinx / Twin Elephant & 4 City Colab E16 Stout 10.2% (4.25) King Sabro / Beachhaus E15 DIPA 8.4% (4.0) More Medison Than Hedison / 4 City E13 Triple IPA 9.5% (4.0) Open Water (2021) / Kane E14 Triple IPA 10.4% (4.25) Hop'solutely / Fegley's Brew Works Triple IPA 11.5% (4.25) Super Duper Friends / Captain Lawrence Triple IPA 10% (4.0) Mega Yacht Juice / Icarus Triple IPA 12% (4.25) Weird and Gilly / Singlecut IPA 6.6% (4.25) Double Dry Hopped Space Diamonds / Other Half DIPA 8.5 (4.25)

Review & Subscribe to the Single High Notre Dame Football podcast!

We really like when you all leave us nice reviews and subscribe to the podcast on the platform of your choice. We read all of the nice reviews that come in on the podcast and will even read ones that leave constructive criticism as well (just be nice about it)