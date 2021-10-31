Notre Dame TE Coach Trolls North Carolina About Kyren Williams Long TD

Notre Dame TE coach John McNulty doesn’t get to talk to the media often, but maybe he should because it might be pretty entertaining. McNulty took to Twitter following Notre Dame’s win over North Carolina to troll the Tar Heels who apparently were dancing on the sidelines before the 4th quarter during the light show inside Notre Dame Stadium.

Special Thanks to the Heels for the impressive dance recital to start the 4th quarter! Meanwhile ⁦@Kyrenwilliams23⁩ and the Irish were getting busy…Winning The Game!!!☘️☘️☘️☘️ ⁦@NDFootball⁩ #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/VYWylH2eiI — John McNulty (@CoachJ_Mc) October 31, 2021

For some context, the North Carolina players were dancing on their sideline between the third and fourth quarters, and Notre Dame noticed. And apparently, it didn’t sit well.

Here’s a clip of it from former Notre Dame WR Robby Toma who was on the sidelines for the game.

UNC tried to disrespect us…next play @Kyrenwilliams23 kills their vibe 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Gl8JLTlR1r — Robby Toma (@rtoma9) October 31, 2021

Williams lit up the North Carolina defense for just under 200 yards thanks in large part to that 91-yard touchdown that looked like it could have been stopped for a loss in the backfield. After a slow start to the season, he’s now back on pace for another 1,000-yard season.