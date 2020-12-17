Notre Dame Flips LSU Commit, Strengthens Secondary Class

In this day and age, it’s almost impossible to keep the recruitment of a committed prospect under wraps. Almost impossible. That is essentially what Notre Dame was able to do with safety Khari Gee though. The talented Georgia native was committed to LSU but didn’t sign with the Tigers on Wednesday because he was considering the Irish in the end. On Friday, Gee made it official and signed with the Irish.

Gee had been committed to LSU since May, but apparently, the Irish were able to stay on top of him over the last few months to pull off the flip at the end of the early signing period. In addition to LSU, Gee held offers from Clemson, Florida State, Michigan, Georgia Tech, and USC. That’s an impressive offer list for a defensive back.

This recruitment is a real coup for the Notre Dame staff. As of December 5, Gee was reportedly locked in with LSU, according to 247Sports.

Gee is a composite 3-star recruit, but Rivals is much higher on him than other services ranking him as a 4-star prospect and at one point having him in their top 250 overall. He later fell out of the top 250 but retained his 4-star status. One Rivals analyst also drew comparisons between Gee and current Notre Dame star safety Kyle Hamilton in the spring.

“He was a little slim as a sophomore, but he was rangy and physical. We played him as our weak-side safety, which allows him to get in the box, blitz off the edge, cover slots, play halves, and stuff like that. People compare him to [Kyle Hamilton], who was at Marist and is now playing for Notre Dame because he’s so rangy and so long. He brings the physical aspect. He’ll come up and hit you. He’s not afraid to take on the pulling guard or fullback. That’s the type of kid that he is. He’s never shied away from contact.”

Reminder: Kyle Hamilton was also once a rangy safety prospect out of Georgia that was initially a 3-star prospect before tearing up the camp circuit.

Gee is the fifth member of what is a talented and versatile secondary class for 2021.

Ryan Barnes – One of the most underrated prospects in the class this year

Philip Riley – One of the most highly rated corners to sign during the Brian Kelly era

Chance Tucker – Very versatile and extremely athletic safety out of California

Justin Walters – Another underrated recruit. Projects as a physical strong safety

The group complements each other very well. Walters is the hard-hitting strong safety, Riley and Barnes potential lockdown corners, Gee the rangy free safety, and Tucker is a versatile athlete who could end up playing several positions – including offense. He’s the kind of athlete you get on campus and then figure out where he fits in the best. Gee offers position flexibility as well with some thinking he could grow into a ROVER.

Notre Dame might not be done adding to its 2021 class together, either. Four-star running back Audric Estime, the New Jersey state player of the year, announces where he is singing later this afternoon at 2:30 ET. Notre Dame is the perceived favorite heading into his announcement.