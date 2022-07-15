The Fighting Irish added another wide receiver commit on Friday with the addition of 4-Star Jaden Greathouse. Notre Dame now sits at 20 commitments for the 2023 class, and the Irish bolster one of the top recruiting classes in the country. Greathouse is a three-time state champion in Texas and is coming to South Bend to hopefully win another title.

Jaden Greathouse Profile

Final schools: Oklahoma, Notre Dame, South Carolina, and Texas

Oklahoma, Notre Dame, South Carolina, and Texas Hometown: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas High School: Westlake High School

Westlake High School Height & Weight: 6’ 2”, 215 pounds

6’ 2”, 215 pounds 2023 Class Ranking: #113 overall and #17 wide receiver according to 247 Sports

Statistics

2019 Season: 16 games, 47 receptions for 715 yards and 10 touchdowns

16 games, 47 receptions for 715 yards and 10 touchdowns 2020 Season: 14 games, 69 receptions for 1,145 yards and 13 touchdowns

14 games, 69 receptions for 1,145 yards and 13 touchdowns 2021 Season: 16 games, 66 receptions for 1,274 yards and 20 touchdowns

The elite wideout has boosted his yardage and touchdowns every year in high school. Look out for the senior to put up big numbers in his final season.

Greathouse is the 3rd WR in the 2023 Class

Jaden Greathouse joins 4-Star WR standouts Braylon James and Rico Flores Jr. While 4-Star WR Cam Williams has already committed for the 2024 class. There is undoubtedly a lot of receiving talent headed to Notre Dame in the upcoming years.

Thus far, it appears Marcus Freeman knocked it out of the park with the hiring of Chansi Stuckey. Wide Receivers Coach Chansi Stuckey has landed two wide receivers from Texas, one from California, and another from Illinois, during his short time with the Irish.

Notre Dame has desperately needed talent in the skill positions, especially after only having a single wide receiver commit in the 2022 class. However, in an era of college football being dominated by NFL-caliber offenses via elite quarterbacks and talented receivers, Marcus Freeman is narrowing the gap.

With the commitment of Greathouse and other top receivers, Coach Freeman is putting together a great group of skill position players for Notre Dame Quarterbacks like Tyler Buchner and CJ Carr down the road.

Notre Dame Recruiting success in Texas

Jaden Greathouse is the 4th Texas native in this year’s recruiting class. There is a lot to be said for recruiting in Texas now that the Longhorns have Arch Manning and Texas A&M had the best recruiting class in college football history last year. Players throughout the country want to play for Marcus Freeman, Tommy Rees, Chansi Stuckey, and the rest of the coaching staff.

Final Thoughts

Notre Dame is slowly rounding out the 2023 recruiting class with the commitment of Jaden Greathouse. Marcus Freeman and the Irish certainly hope to pick up a few more commitments, but most of the positions have been filled. Adding quarterback Austin Novosad would undoubtedly put the cherry on top of a historic first class for Head Coach Marcus Freeman.

The Fighting Irish have been at the top or second in the recruiting ranks for the 2023 and 2024 classes all Summer. Jaden Greathouse is a tremendous addition to the wide receiver group and has great potential in South Bend. The recruiting momentum from the past several weeks keeps rolling for Freeman and the Fighting Irish.