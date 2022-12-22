Notre Dame signed a class of 24 recruits on Wednesday, December 21 for the class of 2023. The Irish lost a high-profile battle for 5-star safety Peyton Bowen, who had been committed to Notre Dame for nearly a year, but still signed 20 four-star recruits, including a top-300 player at every position group.
The Irish have also added two players from the transfer portal this offseason, including Virginia Tech wide receiver Kaleb Smith on Wednesday. Notre Dame figured to be more active over the next few weeks in the portal as well.
|NAME
|RANKING
|POSITION
|HEIGHT
|WEIGHT
|SCHOOL
|POS RANK
|OVERALL RANK
|Charles Jagusah
|OL
|6-6
|300
|Alleman HS
|6
|49
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|6-1
|195
|Christian Brothers HS
|5
|68
|Drayk Bowen
|LB
|6-2
|232
|Andrean HS
|8
|96
|Christian Gray
|CB
|5-11
|176
|DeSmet HS
|10
|100
|Braylon James
|WR
|6-2
|191
|Stony Point HS
|20
|125
|Jaden Greathouse
|WR
|6-2
|200
|Westlake HS
|22
|133
|Brenan Vernon
|DL
|6-4
|250
|Mentor HS
|18
|145
|Jaiden Ausberry
|LB
|6-0
|212
|University Lab
|11
|156
|Micah Bell
|CB
|5-10
|162
|The Kinkaid School
|18
|160
|Kenny Minchey
|QB
|6-2
|207
|John Paul Pope II
|13
|165
|Boubacar Traore
|DL
|6-4
|250
|Catholic Memorial
|22
|170
|Sullivan Absher
|OT
|6-7
|305
|South Point HS
|17
|193
|Rico Flores
|WR
|6-0
|177
|Folsom HS
|29
|221
|Devan Houstan
|DL
|6-4
|275
|St. James School
|34
|247
|Cooper Flanagan
|TE
|6-5
|239
|De La Salle HS
|15
|272
|Brandyn Hillman
|ATH
|6-1
|191
|Churchland HS
|12
|318
|Adon Shuler
|S
|5-11
|197
|Irvington HS
|31
|337
|Ben Minch
|S
|5-11
|185
|Lakota West
|32
|340
|Joe Otting
|IOL
|6-5
|271
|Hayden HS
|20
|364
|Sam Pendelton
|IOL
|6-4
|305
|Reagan HS
|25
|387
|Chris Terek
|IOL
|6-4
|295
|Glenbard West
|34
|478
|Preston Zinter
|LB
|6-2
|215
|Central Catholic HS
|43
|517
|Armel Mukam
|DL
|6-4
|250
|Woodberry Forest School
|58
|529
|Kaleb Smith
|WR
|5-11
|170
|Reedy HS
|78
|553
Transfers In
|Spencer Shrader
|K
|6-2
|190
|Newsome HS
|Kaleb Smith
|WR
|6-2
|222
|Louisa County HS
|256
|1,765
Decommitments
|Keon Keeley
|EDGE
|6-6
|242
|Berkeley Prep
|1
|10
|Peyton Bowen
|S
|6-0
|185
|Denton HS
|2
|14
|Dylan Edwards
|RB
|5-9
|165
|Derby HS
|11
|186
|Elijah Paige
|OT
|6-7
|304
|Pinnacle HS
|21
|244
|Justyn Rhett
|CB
|6-1
|195
|Bishop Gorman
|30
|272
|Jayden Limar
|RB
|5-11
|190
|Lake Stevens HS
|17
|276
|Sedrick Irvin Jr
|RB
|5-10
|190
|Columbus HS
|33
|482