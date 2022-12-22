Notre Dame Football Recruiting Class of 2023

Notre Dame LB Drayk Bowen (Photo from Twitter @DraykBowen)

Notre Dame signed a class of 24 recruits on Wednesday, December 21 for the class of 2023. The Irish lost a high-profile battle for 5-star safety Peyton Bowen, who had been committed to Notre Dame for nearly a year, but still signed 20 four-star recruits, including a top-300 player at every position group.

The Irish have also added two players from the transfer portal this offseason, including Virginia Tech wide receiver Kaleb Smith on Wednesday. Notre Dame figured to be more active over the next few weeks in the portal as well.

NAME RANKING POSITION HEIGHT WEIGHT SCHOOL POS RANK OVERALL RANK
Charles Jagusah OL 6-6 300 Alleman HS 6 49
Jeremiyah Love RB 6-1 195 Christian Brothers HS 5 68
Drayk Bowen LB 6-2 232 Andrean HS 8 96
Christian Gray CB 5-11 176 DeSmet HS 10 100
Braylon James WR 6-2 191 Stony Point HS 20 125
Jaden Greathouse WR 6-2 200 Westlake HS 22 133
Brenan Vernon DL 6-4 250 Mentor HS 18 145
Jaiden Ausberry LB 6-0 212 University Lab 11 156
Micah Bell CB 5-10 162 The Kinkaid School 18 160
Kenny Minchey QB 6-2 207 John Paul Pope II 13 165
Boubacar Traore DL 6-4 250 Catholic Memorial 22 170
Sullivan Absher OT 6-7 305 South Point HS 17 193
Rico Flores WR 6-0 177 Folsom HS 29 221
Devan Houstan DL 6-4 275 St. James School 34 247
Cooper Flanagan TE 6-5 239 De La Salle HS 15 272
Brandyn Hillman ATH 6-1 191 Churchland HS 12 318
Adon Shuler S 5-11 197 Irvington HS 31 337
Ben Minch S 5-11 185 Lakota West 32 340
Joe Otting IOL 6-5 271 Hayden HS 20 364
Sam Pendelton IOL 6-4 305 Reagan HS 25 387
Chris Terek IOL 6-4 295 Glenbard West 34 478
Preston Zinter LB 6-2 215 Central Catholic HS 43 517
Armel Mukam DL 6-4 250 Woodberry Forest School 58 529
Kaleb Smith WR 5-11 170 Reedy HS 78 553

Transfers In

NAME RANKING POSITION HEIGHT WEIGHT SCHOOL POS RANK OVERALL RANK
Spencer Shrader K 6-2 190 Newsome HS
Kaleb Smith WR 6-2 222 Louisa County HS 256 1,765

Decommitments

NAME RANKING POSITION HEIGHT WEIGHT SCHOOL POS RANK OVERALL RANK
Keon Keeley EDGE 6-6 242 Berkeley Prep 1 10
Peyton Bowen S 6-0 185 Denton HS 2 14
Dylan Edwards RB 5-9 165 Derby HS 11 186
Elijah Paige OT 6-7 304 Pinnacle HS 21 244
Justyn Rhett CB 6-1 195 Bishop Gorman 30 272
Jayden Limar RB 5-11 190 Lake Stevens HS 17 276
Sedrick Irvin Jr RB 5-10 190 Columbus HS 33 482
