Notre Dame signed a class of 24 recruits on Wednesday, December 21 for the class of 2023. The Irish lost a high-profile battle for 5-star safety Peyton Bowen, who had been committed to Notre Dame for nearly a year, but still signed 20 four-star recruits, including a top-300 player at every position group.

The Irish have also added two players from the transfer portal this offseason, including Virginia Tech wide receiver Kaleb Smith on Wednesday. Notre Dame figured to be more active over the next few weeks in the portal as well.

Transfers In

NAME RANKING POSITION HEIGHT WEIGHT SCHOOL POS RANK OVERALL RANK Spencer Shrader K 6-2 190 Newsome HS Kaleb Smith WR 6-2 222 Louisa County HS 256 1,765

Decommitments