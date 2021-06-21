Notre Dame Trending For Top-100 RB Nicholas Singleton

Notre Dame is looking to add a second running back to the class of 2022 to join Jadarian Price and it’s starting to look like that 2nd running back might be top-100 overall recruit, Nicholas Singleton. The Pennsylvania native visited over the weekend and since concluding his visit, three Crystal Ball predictions have been made for Singleton to end up at Notre Dame.

Heading into the weekend, Notre Dame was reportedly trailing Singelton’s home-state program, Penn State, but it appears as though his visit might have pushed the Irish ahead and into the driver’s seat.

As always, Crystal Ball predictions are by no means remotely official, but one of the predictions came from 247’s national director of recruiting, Steve Wiltfong. He currently owns a 97.5% accuracy rating with his Crystal Ball predictions for the class of 2022. Irish Illustrated’s Tom Loy and 247 National Recruiting Analyst Brian Dohn also predicted Singleton to end up at Notre Dame.

This will be very interesting to watch over the next week. Notre Dame made a positive impression for Dallan Hayden two weeks ago, but he visited Ohio State this past weekend and it looks like the Buckeyes are back in the lead. That would leave Notre Dame with Singleton and Gavin Sawchuk, who visits this weekend, of the big three on their running back board.

Singleton is expected to visit Texas A&M during the week and then Alabama this weekend, but the real competition here is Penn State. Sawchuk has been to Ohio State and Oklahoma the last two weekends but will be at Notre Dame this weekend.

247Sports rated Singleton as the #99 overall prospect while they have Sawchuk at #43 overall. They have different profiles as well with Singleton checking in at 6’0, 210 lbs and Sawchuk at 5’11, 185 lbs. Obviously, Notre Dame would be thrilled to land either at this point to team up with the 5’11, 180 lbs Price.

After back-to-back weekends of big recruiting visits, it looks like things might start to really heat up with commitments over the next week or so. While Notre Dame fans were hoping for more commitments in the immediate aftermath of visits, a lot of recruits are taking their time and getting in more visits in June. Expect news to start to heat up though.

Along with Singleton, there are currently Crystal Ball predictions for Notre Dame for wide receivers Tobias Merriweather and Nicolas Anderson. Notre Dame also picked up a Crystal Ball prediction for safety Jake Pope last week. Linebacker Jaylen Sneed also recently visited with previous Crystal Predictions for Notre Dame. There’s hope that he pops for Notre Dame in the near future as well.