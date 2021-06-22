Podcast: Can Notre Dame Win A Title with a Run First Offensive Identity?

We went years without a podcast, then we went four days in between recording podcasts so we’re really doing it, folks. We had fun recording this one too because we talked about a fun topic. Remember when the mantra among the fanbase was “run the damn ball”? And then when Notre Dame just “ran the damn ball” the narrative was Notre Dame couldn’t win a title with a power first mentality. Well, we touched on that and more today.

Some quick recruiting updates at linebacker and running back

Why the state of the program is in a really good place – even though there is some work to do yet

Should Notre Dame air it out more or lean into the run-first attack we saw last year?

Marcus Freeman is kind of awesome

Did Notre Dame miss out on a title in 2015 because Brian Vangorder was very much not awesome at all?

Why even be a fan if you don’t let yourself dream big this time of year?

Triple IPAs: pretty, pretty good

Oh, and I started off the episode lamenting last week’s episode were he wasn’t outraged at a potential 9-3 season. Don’t worry, by the end of the episode, I talked myself into a floor of 11-1 and came to the realization that Notre Dame is probably winning the national title in 2021. (Okay, not really, but like I said in the pod, part of being a fan is daring to dream big). You can follow our podcast on Spotify now, but we are still waiting on approval from Apple to get into iTunes (hopefully in the next couple of days).