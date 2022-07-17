Notre Dame already has six top-100 prospects committed for the class of 2023. They could be adding a seventh at some point in the future. Predictions for 4-star LB Jaiden Ausberry to land at Notre Dame have come pouring in over the week on 247 and On3.

Four different Crystal Ball predictions have been made for Ausberry to Notre Dame on 247, while two On3 predictions have been logged for the Irish in the last 24 hours.

Jaiden Ausberry ranks #82 overall on On3 and #69 overall on 247. Should a commitment follow all of the predictions, he would be the third linebacker in Notre Dame’s class of 2023 – Drayk Bowen (also a top-100 prospect) and Preston Zinter.

Ausberry, along with his brother Austin, a sophomore at Aubrun, is the son of former LSU linebacker Verge Ausberry. The older Ausberry brother spurred his father’s alma mater last year, and it looks like the younger Ausberry brother could do the same to Brian Kelly and LSU.

Just a reminder: Brian Kelly has talked repeatedly about the built in recruiting advantage he now has at LSU with all of the in-state talent. LSU does not have a single commitment from any of the top-12 prospects in the state of Louisiana at the moment and only six of the 12 are currently uncommitted.

Ausberry visited Notre Dame officially for Notre Dame’s monster June 10 recruiting weekend in addition to two unofficial visits – one during spring ball and one last summer. The Irish were already in a good position for Ausberry before Marcus Freeman was named head coach. Freeman’s promotion and the addition of new defensive line coach Al Washington, who recruited him at Ohio State, have had Notre Dame in the driver’s seat for the last few months. All of the work by Freeman and Washington looks like it could pay off for the Irish.

Six Top-100 Prospects Already Committed

Notre Dame already has six top-100 prospects committed for 2023 – Bowen, Keon Keeley (DE), Charles Jagusah (OT), Peyton Bowen (S), Christian Gray (CB), and Brennan Vernon (DL). Brian Kelly only landed six top-100 prospects once in his 12 years at Notre Dame. Landing Ausberry and keeping all six top-100 current commits would give Freeman more top-100 talent in his first full class than anything his predecessor ever accomplished in over a decade.

Ausberry isn’t the only top-100 prospect left on the board for Notre Dame either. Notre Dame’s top running back prospect left, Jeremiyah Love, ranks #67 overall on On3 and #74 on 247. In addition, they are still trying to get elite safety Caleb Downs to join the class, though they are considered a longshot in Downs’s recruitment.