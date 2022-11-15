Notre Dame’s 2023 quarterback recruiting plans have been murky at best since they lost their all-in bet on Dante Moore. But, on Monday, those plans finally became clearer when 4-star QB Kenny Minchey decommitted, and news of a visit to Notre Dame this weekend for the Boston College game followed shortly after. Then the crystal balls started flooding in, and well, it looks like things could be happening.

Rumors started to run rampant on Twitter on Monday morning that a surprise visitor would be at Notre Dame this weekend and that Notre Dame might have found its quarterback for the class of 2023. However, by late Monday afternoon, Kenny Minchey announced on Twitter that we decided to decommit from Pitt, and Tom Loy of 247Sports reported that he was visiting this weekend.

Shortly after Minchey announced his decommitment, Loy and 247Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong placed Crystal Ball predictions for Notre Dame. Mike Singer of On3 and Matt Freeman from Irish Sports Daily also logged predictions for Notre Dame. Three more predictions for Minchey to Notre Dame have been logged on 247.

Predictions are not signatures, but all signs point to Minchey committing to Notre Dame over the weekend when he visits for the BC game. His decommitment from Pitt is particularly telling for more than just the obvious reasons. As a policy, Notre Dame doesn’t consider committed players who officially visit other schools to be committed. Along those same lines, the staff won’t host anyone officially who is committed elsewhere. Thus the decommitment from Minchey is significantly telling.

Should Minchey, who hails from the same high school as Notre Dame great Golden Tate, commit this weekend and ultimately sign with Notre Dame, it would mark a pretty incredible effort by the Irish to staff to both pivot from the high profile loss of Moore and keep things under wraps while they wooed Minchey. Notre Dame offered over the summer, but at the time, it was reported that there wasn’t a lot of mutual interest. That obviously appears to have changed over the last several weeks.

Notre Dame made a run at Baylor commit Aaron Novosad and Kansas State commit Avery Johnson but was too late with both. Notre Dame got in on Novosad really late while they were early favorites for Johnson before deciding to go all-in on Moore. After getting left at the alter with Moore, it was too late for Notre Dame and Johnson.

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi openly criticizing former offensive coordinator Mark Whipple’s offense for throwing too much – despite Pitt having one of its best seasons in years – a year ago while praising his team’s less effective offense this year couldn’t have helped the Panthers. Likewise, Notre Dame’s struggles at the quarterback position, despite having an offensive line that has been at times elite, likely made Notre Dame’s quarterback situation look a lot more enticing than it did over the summer when Tyler Buchner was considered to be a lock as Notre Dame’s quarterback of the present and future.

Minchey missed a lot of time during his senior season with a shoulder injury, but before the injury, he was named the most accurate quarterback at Trent Dilfer’s Elite 11 camp over the summer. As a junior, he threw 32 touchdowns to 9 interceptions with a 61.3% completion percentage. In his four starts in the regular season this year, he upped that completion percentage to 73.4% with 11 TDs to 1 INT. Minchey returned for a playoff game to complete 19 of 33 passes for 260 yards and 4 TDs.

There is still work for the staff to do here, and nothing is over until it’s over in recruiting, but if Notre Dame pulls this off, it will be one of the biggest recruiting wins of the Freeman era.