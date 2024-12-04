The latest rendition of the College Football Playoff projections was issued on Tuesday evening. The most controversial ranking was three-loss Alabama, which made the final cut over two-loss Miami and fellow SEC contenders Ole Miss and South Carolina. Alabama’s inclusion in the rankings would currently project the Crimson Tide to face Notre Dame in the first round inside Notre Dame Stadium – a game that the Irish would be favored in based off of hypothetical odds released by some books.

Based on the current rankings, here’s how the seeding would play out if the playoffs started this weekend.

Conference Champions (first-round byes)

No. 1 (1) Oregon (12-0)

No. 2 (2) Texas (11-1)

No. 3 (8) SMU (10-2)

No. 4 (10) Boise State (11-1)

First Round Matchups

No. 5 (3) Penn State (11-1)

No. 12 (15) Arizona State (10-2)



No. 6 (4) Notre Dame (11-1)

No. 11 (11) Alabama (9-3)



No. 7 (5) Georgia (10-2)

No. 10 (8) Indiana (11-1)



No. 8 (6) Ohio State (10-2)

No. 9 (7) Tennessee (10-2)

Outside Looking

No. 12 Miami (10-2)

No. 13 Ole Miss (9-3)

No. 14 South Carolina (9-3)

No. 16 Iowa State (10-2) – can clinch by winning Big 12 over Arizona State

No. 17 Clemson (9-3) – can clinch by winning ACC over SMU

No. 18 BYU (10-2)

No. 19 Missouri (9-3)

No. 20 UNLV (10-2) – can clinch by winning MWC over Boise State

Aside from the projected rankings from the playoff committee, some projected first-round game lines were issued by Senior Writer Collin Wilson at the Action Network.

Arizona State at Penn State -13.5

Tennessee at Ohio State -6

Alabama at Notre Dame -3

Indiana at Georgia – 8.5

All the first-round home teams are favored, with Notre Dame likely being the surprise of the bunch over perennial powerhouse Alabama. However, it should be worth mentioning that two of Alabama’s three losses came against opponents that were 6-6 on the season. Both of those opponents, however, had wins over FSC foes. Without those wins, both were just 5-6 on the season.

It is notable that while the Irish would hypothetically be favored, the home team generally gets 3 points for playing at home, so if it were on a neutral field, it would be a pick ’em. The projected line for Notre Dame is the closest of any of the current potential first-round matchups right now. It is also worth noting that Notre Dame 8-0 against the spread in their last eight games and 10-2 ATS this season – the two times the Irish didn’t cover were the NIU loss and the win over Miami of Ohio.

Ohio State hypothetically being favored by six points over Tennessee after how the Buckeyes looked at home against Michigan last weekend is a bit surprising. It comes as no surprise, however, to see Penn State and Georgia both as favorites in their current projected first-round matchups.

