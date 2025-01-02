Notre Dame just won its first NY6/BCS bowl game in 30+ years by dispatching SEC Champion Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. Celebrate the big Irish victory with some Sugar Bowl champions gear and get ready for the Orange Bowl showdown with Penn State with even more gear.

Below are some top picks—simply click the “Buy Now” link to grab yours from Fanatics, and get ready to show off that Irish pride!

1. Notre Dame Fighting Irish Under Armour College Football Playoff 2025 Sugar Bowl Champions T-Shirt (Green)

Buy Now:

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Under Armour College Football Playoff 2025 Sugar Bowl Champions T-Shirt (Green)

Description:

Show your love for the Irish with this bold green Sugar Bowl Champions T-shirt. Made by Under Armour, it combines style and comfort so you can celebrate Notre Dame’s victory in an iconic way.

Comfortable Fit : Soft, breathable fabric is great for game day or everyday wear.

: Soft, breathable fabric is great for game day or everyday wear. Champion Graphics : Bold “Champions” print recognizes the team’s big win.

: Bold “Champions” print recognizes the team’s big win. Under Armour Quality: Trust in a brand known for performance and durability.

2. Notre Dame Fighting Irish College Football Playoff 2025 Sugar Bowl Champions Victory Ahead T-Shirt (Navy)

Buy Now:

Notre Dame Fighting Irish College Football Playoff 2025 Sugar Bowl Champions Victory Ahead T-Shirt (Navy)

Description:

Celebrate the 2025 Sugar Bowl victory in true Irish fashion with this navy tee. Its vibrant championship graphics and official playoff branding ensure your fandom stands out in any crowd.

Classic Irish Navy : True to the team’s traditional color.

: True to the team’s traditional color. Victory Ahead Design : Recognizes Notre Dame’s postseason triumph.

: Recognizes Notre Dame’s postseason triumph. Versatile Style: Great with jeans or layered under a jacket.

3. Notre Dame Fighting Irish ’47 College Football Playoff 2025 Orange Bowl Clean Up Adjustable Hat (Navy)

Buy Now:

Notre Dame Fighting Irish ’47 College Football Playoff 2025 Orange Bowl Clean Up Adjustable Hat (Navy)

Description:

Top off your playoff look with this classic ’47 Clean Up hat. Featuring Orange Bowl detailing, it’s a comfortable and stylish way to show off your Irish loyalty every day.

Relaxed Fit : The unstructured design sits comfortably on your head.

: The unstructured design sits comfortably on your head. Adjustable Strap : Get the perfect fit for all-day wear.

: Get the perfect fit for all-day wear. Orange Bowl Patch: A subtle nod to Notre Dame’s big game appearance.

4. Notre Dame Fighting Irish WinCraft College Football Playoff 2025 Sugar Bowl Champions Five-Piece Fan Pack

Buy Now:

Notre Dame Fighting Irish WinCraft College Football Playoff 2025 Sugar Bowl Champions Five-Piece Fan Pack

Description:

Elevate your game-day setup with this five-piece fan pack from WinCraft. Loaded with championship-themed items, it’s the perfect collection to deck out your home, office, or car in Notre Dame pride.

Complete Pack : Includes multiple items to showcase your Irish spirit.

: Includes multiple items to showcase your Irish spirit. Official Championship Graphics : Celebrate the Sugar Bowl win in style.

: Celebrate the Sugar Bowl win in style. Perfect Gift Idea: Ideal for any die-hard Notre Dame fan.

5. Notre Dame Fighting Irish College Football Playoff 2025 Sugar Bowl Champions Victory Ahead T-Shirt (Heather Gray)

Buy Now:

Notre Dame Fighting Irish College Football Playoff 2025 Sugar Bowl Champions Victory Ahead T-Shirt (Heather Gray)

Description:

Go for a more understated look with this heather gray tee, celebrating Notre Dame’s playoff triumph. Its lightweight material and neutral tone make it a go-to for any casual occasion.

Subtle Color : Pairs easily with other Irish gear and everyday attire.

: Pairs easily with other Irish gear and everyday attire. Championship Branding : Highlights Notre Dame’s Sugar Bowl success.

: Highlights Notre Dame’s Sugar Bowl success. Comfortable Fit: Ideal for lounging, tailgates, or post-victory parties.

6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish Under Armour College Football Playoff 2025 Orange Bowl Adjustable Hat (Navy)

Buy Now:

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Under Armour College Football Playoff 2025 Orange Bowl Adjustable Hat (Navy)

Description:

Stay shaded and show off your playoff spirit with this Under Armour adjustable hat. Featuring official Orange Bowl graphics, it’s a must-have accessory for any dedicated Irish fan.

High-Quality Construction : Built to last through countless seasons.

: Built to last through countless seasons. Under Armour Branding : A mark of durability and style.

: A mark of durability and style. Adjustable Closure: Ensures a comfortable, custom fit.

7. Notre Dame Fighting Irish ’47 College Football Playoff 2025 Sugar Bowl Clean Up Adjustable Hat (Navy)

Buy Now:

Notre Dame Fighting Irish ’47 College Football Playoff 2025 Sugar Bowl Clean Up Adjustable Hat (Navy)

Description:

Celebrate the Sugar Bowl in relaxed style with this ’47 Clean Up hat. The adjustable design and embroidered graphics let you wear your Irish pride comfortably wherever you go.

Classic ’47 Brand : Known for timeless, easygoing style.

: Known for timeless, easygoing style. Sugar Bowl Embroidery : Commemorates Notre Dame’s big win.

: Commemorates Notre Dame’s big win. One-Size-Fits-Most: Great gift option for fans of all ages.

8. Notre Dame Fighting Irish Under Armour College Football Playoff 2025 Orange Bowl T-Shirt (White)

Buy Now:

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Under Armour College Football Playoff 2025 Orange Bowl T-Shirt (White)

Description:

Light, crisp, and undeniably Irish, this white Under Armour tee highlights the 2025 Orange Bowl run. It’s a versatile piece of fan gear to keep you comfortable during big matchups or relaxed weekends.

Bright White Finish : Stands out on game day and pairs well with any outfit.

: Stands out on game day and pairs well with any outfit. Orange Bowl Logo : Marks the pivotal playoff appearance.

: Marks the pivotal playoff appearance. Under Armour Fabric: Soft and designed to wick away moisture.

9. Notre Dame Fighting Irish College Football Playoff 2025 Sugar Bowl Champions Victory Ahead Pullover Hoodie (Gray)

Buy Now:

Notre Dame Fighting Irish College Football Playoff 2025 Sugar Bowl Champions Victory Ahead Pullover Hoodie (Gray)

Description:

Stay warm and cozy while repping the Fighting Irish with this pullover hoodie. It boasts official Sugar Bowl Champions graphics that honor Notre Dame’s postseason success, all in a classic gray design.

Heavyweight Material : Built for warmth on chilly game days.

: Built for warmth on chilly game days. Pullover Design : Easy to throw on and head out.

: Easy to throw on and head out. Celebratory Print: Marks the Irish’s 2025 Sugar Bowl victory.

Final Thoughts

There’s no better way to commemorate Notre Dame’s 2025 College Football Playoff achievements than with official Champions and Bowl-specific gear. From T-shirts and hoodies to adjustable hats and fan packs, you’ll find everything you need to suit up in Irish pride. Grab your favorites now and let everyone know you stand with the Fighting Irish through every triumphant moment!

Disclosure: UHND receives a portion of all sales made on Fanatics through the links on this page.