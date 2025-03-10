The 2025 season is shaping up to be a pivotal year for Notre Dame football, and at the heart of the excitement centers around what figures to be a fierce quarterback competition. With Riley Leonard’s departure, the Fighting Irish are searching for their next leader to guide the team through a challenging schedule and live up to the high expectations set by Notre Dame’s run to the National Championship game this past season. The battle between Steve Angeli, CJ Carr, and Kenny Minchey will be one of the most talked-about storylines this spring amongst both Notre Dame fans and the national college football media.

Each contender brings unique skills and qualities to the table, and the decision will have far-reaching implications for Notre Dame’s success. The quarterback position is not just about talent—it’s about leadership, poise under pressure, and the ability to lead a team. With spring practice right around the corner, the competition is wide open, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. Who will rise to the occasion and claim the starting role? Fans are eagerly awaiting the answer.

Background on the Notre Dame’s latest quarterback battle

Notre Dame’s quarterback room is brimming with talent, and the competition to replace Riley Leonard is fierce. Steve Angeli, a seasoned player with a strong arm and leadership qualities, is seen as a steady and reliable option. Angeli has spent time learning the system and has shown flashes of brilliance in previous games—including a brief but pivotal relief appearance in the Orange Bowl—making him a favorite among those who value experience.

CJ Carr, on the other hand, is a highly-touted recruit with immense potential. Known for his athleticism and precision, Carr has been seen as the future of Notre Dame football by many for some time. Despite his youth, he has displayed remarkable poise and decision-making in limited action last spring before an injury in practice derailed his 2024 season.

Kenny Minchey, the wild card in the competition, brings a different dynamic to the table. With his quick decision-making and mobility, Minchey has the ability to extend plays and keep defenses guessing. While he may not have the same level of experience as Angeli or the hype surrounding Carr, his athleticism and adaptability make him a compelling contender.

Riley Leonard left big shoes to fill, and the coaching staff is keen on finding the right fit. Each quarterback will have their moments this spring, but consistency and the ability to handle pressure will be key in determining who takes the reins. This competition is not just about talent—it’s about finding the leader who can guide the Fighting Irish to success in 2025 and beyond.

Spring practice will be competitive

Spring practices have provided a glimpse into the strengths and weaknesses of each quarterback contender. Steve Angeli has leveraged his experience to make smart reads and deliver accurate passes. His ability to manage the offense and maintain composure under pressure has been a standout feature of his performance so far.

CJ Carr, despite being younger, has impressed coaches and teammates with his athleticism and ability to make plays in high-pressure situations. His precision passing and quick decision-making have drawn comparisons to some of Notre Dame’s great quarterbacks of the past. Carr’s potential is undeniable, and he continues to push Angeli for the starting role.

Known for his agility and knack for extending plays, Minchey has turned heads with his ability to make something out of nothing in practice. His mobility and creativity would add a dimension to the offense the most similar to what Leonard provided with his legs in 2024 and throughout the playoffs.

For once, a truly wide open quarterback competition at Notre Dame

The current quarterback battle is being billed as a wide-open competition unlike such contests at Notre Dame have often been competitions in name only. In the past, the outcomes of these battles have frequently appeared predetermined, with the coaching staff favoring one candidate long before the decision was officially announced.

Take, for example, the 2022 quarterback competition, where Tyler Buchner and Drew Pyne were supposedly neck-and-neck for the starting role. Despite the public narrative of an open competition, Buchner was widely expected to win the job due to his higher recruiting pedigree and perceived upside. Similarly, in 2018, Brandon Wimbush and Ian Book were pitted against each other, but Wimbush’s starting role seemed secure until midseason struggles forced a change.

This pattern has led some fans and analysts to question whether the current competition between Angeli, Carr, and Minchey is truly undecided. While all three quarterbacks bring unique strengths to the table, it’s possible that the coaching staff already has a frontrunner in mind based on all they’ve seen in practice last year. Whether this perception holds true for 2025 remains to be seen, but the narrative of a truly open competition adds intrigue and keeps fans engaged.

For the Fighting Irish, transparency and fairness in the decision-making process will be crucial in maintaining trust among players and fans.

Impact on Notre Dame’s 2025 season

The quarterback decision will undoubtedly shape Notre Dame’s 2025 season. With a schedule that includes high-stakes matchups against top-ranked opponents, including a road trip to Miami to start the year before hosting Texas A&M all by mid-September. The team’s national championship odds, currently tied for sixth-best at 15-1, reflect the high expectations placed on this squad.

A strong quarterback performance could be the difference between a playoff berth and falling short. The coaching staff is aware of the stakes and is leaving no stone unturned in evaluating the contenders. The quarterback who earns the starting role will need to not only perform on the field but also instill confidence in the locker room the way Leonard did throughout last season.

The decision will also impact the team’s offensive strategy. A more experienced quarterback like Angeli might lead to a conservative approach, while a dynamic player like Carr or Minchey could open up new possibilities for the offense.

Fans and experts remain split on who will ultimately win the job

The quarterback competition has sparked lively debates among fans and experts. Some believe Steve Angeli’s experience makes him the safest choice, while others are drawn to CJ Carr’s potential and upside. Kenny Minchey has also garnered support because of what he can provide with his legs – especially with how critical Leonard’s running was in last season’s opening week road win against the same Aggies the Irish host this year.

Former players have weighed in as well, offering insights into what it takes to succeed as Notre Dame’s quarterback. Many emphasize the importance of leadership and the ability to handle pressure, qualities that will be crucial for whoever wins the starting role. Analysts have also highlighted the unique strengths of each contender, adding to the intrigue surrounding the competition.

Social media will be abuzz with predictions and analysis all spring, with fans passionately debating who should lead the Fighting Irish in 2025.

As spring practices begin, the quarterback competition remains the most compelling storyline for Notre Dame football. Steve Angeli, CJ Carr, and Kenny Minchey each have the talent and drive to lead the Fighting Irish, but only one will emerge as the starter. The decision will define the 2025 season and set the tone for the program’s future.

The stakes couldn’t be higher, and the coaching staff faces a tough decision. Fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement, knowing that the quarterback choice will play a pivotal role in Notre Dame’s quest for ending the national championship drought they were just short of a couple months ago.