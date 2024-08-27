Notre Dame’s 20224 football roster once again features a mix of returning veterans, new transfers, and promising freshmen from the recruiting class of 2024. Quarterback Riley Leonard and wide receivers Kris Mitchell, Beaux Collins, and Jayden Harrison highlight this year’s crop of transfers while LT Anthonie Knapp, LB Kyngstonn Villiamu-Asa, and cornerback Leonard Moore highlight the freshmen who are expected to make an impact in 2024.
|Number
|Name
|POSITION
|Height
|Weight
|Class
|Hometown
|High School
|Social
|0
|Xavier Watts
|S
|6-0
|203
|Graduate Student/Senior
|Omaha, NE
|Harry A. Burke
|0
|Deion Colzie
|WR
|6-4
|212
|Senior/Junior
|McDonough, GA
|Athens Academy
|1
|Jaden Greathouse
|WR
|6-1
|215
|Sophomore/Sophomore
|Austin, TX
|Westlake
|1
|Jordan Clark
|S
|5-10
|181
|Graduate Student/*Senior
|Baton Rouge, LA
|University Lab/Arizona State
|2
|Rod Heard II
|S
|5-11
|195
|Graduate Student/*Senior
|Farmington Hills, MI
|Farmington Hills/Northwestern
|2
|Jayden Harrison
|WR
|5-10
|198
|Graduate Student/*Senior
|Antioch, TN
|Pearl-Cohn/Marshall
|3
|Gi’Bran Payne
|RB
|5-9
|203
|Junior/Sophomore
|Cincinnati, OH
|LaSalle
|3
|Jaylen Sneed
|LB
|6-1
|222
|Junior/Sophomore
|Hilton Head Island, SC
|Hilton Head HS
|4
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|6-0
|206
|Sophomore/Sophomore
|St. Louis, MO
|Christian Brothers
|4
|Jaiden Ausberry
|LB
|6-2
|216
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Baton Rouge, LA
|University Lab
|5
|Beaux Collins
|WR
|6-3
|202
|Graduate Student/Senior
|Los Angeles, CA
|St. John Bosco/Clemson
|5
|Boubacar Traore
|DL
|6-4
|240
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Boston, MA
|Catholic Memorial
|6
|Jordan Faison
|WR
|5-10
|182
|Sophomore/Sophomore
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|Pine Crest
|7
|Jaden Mickey
|CB
|6-0
|178
|Junior/Junior
|Eastvale, CA
|Centennial
|8
|Adon Shuler
|S
|6-0
|200
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Irvington, NJ
|Irvington
|8
|Kenny Minchey
|QB
|6-2
|207
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Hendersonville, TN
|Pope John Paul II
|9
|RJ Oben
|DL
|6-3
|262
|Graduate Student/*Senior
|Montclair, NJ
|St. Peter’s Prep/Duke
|9
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|6-7
|250
|Junior/Junior
|Des Moines, IA
|Valley HS
|10
|Kris Mitchell
|WR
|6-0
|183
|Graduate Student/*Senior
|Jacksonville, FL
|Mandarin/FIU
|10
|Loghan Thomas
|DL
|6-4
|224
|Freshman/Freshman
|Katy, TX
|St. Edward (Ohio)
|11
|KK Smith
|WR
|6-0
|178
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Frisco, TX
|Reedy
|12
|CJ Carr
|QB
|6-3
|210
|Freshman/Freshman
|Saline, MI
|Saline
|12
|Jordan Botelho
|DL
|6-3
|258
|Graduate Student/*Senior
|Honolulu, HI
|Saint Louis
|13
|Riley Leonard
|QB
|6-4
|216
|Senior/Senior
|Fairhope, AL
|Fairhope/Duke
|13
|Ben Minich
|S
|6-0
|192
|Sophomore/Freshman
|West Chester, OH
|Lakota West
|14
|Micah Gilbert
|WR
|6-2
|208
|Freshman/Freshman
|Charlotte, NC
|Charlotte Christian
|15
|Anthony Rezac
|QB
|6-3
|191
|Freshman/Freshman
|Omaha, NE
|Westside
|15
|Leonard Moore
|CB
|6-2
|187
|Freshman/Freshman
|Round Rock, TX
|Round Rock
|16
|James Rendell
|P
|6-6
|219
|Graduate Student/Senior
|Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
|Parkdale Secondary/RMIT
|16
|Tae Johnson
|S
|6-2
|175
|Freshman/Freshman
|Fort Wayne, IN
|North Side
|17
|Brenan Vernon
|DL
|6-5
|262
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Mentor, OH
|Mentor
|17
|Cam Williams
|WR
|6-2
|199
|Freshman/Freshman
|Glen Ellyn, IL
|Glenbard South
|18
|Steve Angeli
|QB
|6-2
|205
|Junior/Sophomore
|Westfield, NJ
|Bergen Catholic HS
|18
|Chance Tucker
|CB
|6-0
|189
|Senior/Junior
|Encino, CA
|Crespi Carmelite
|19
|Logan Saldate
|WR
|5-11
|187
|Freshman/Freshman
|Gilroy, CA
|Palma
|19
|Marty Auer
|CB
|6-0
|193
|Senior/Senior
|Glenview, IL
|Loyola Academy
|20
|Aneyas Williams
|RB
|5-10
|200
|Freshman/Freshman
|Hannibal, MO
|Hannibal
|20
|Benjamin Morrison
|CB
|6-0
|190
|Junior/Junior
|Phoenix, AZ
|Brophy Prep
|21
|Kedren Young
|RB
|6-0
|229
|Freshman/Freshman
|Lufkin, TX
|Lufkin
|21
|Karson Hobbs
|CB
|6-1
|184
|Freshman/Freshman
|Cincinnati, OH
|Archbishop Moeller
|22
|Devyn Ford
|RB
|5-11
|200
|Graduate Student/*Senior
|Stafford, VA
|North Stafford/Penn State
|23
|Justin Fisher
|RB
|6-2
|231
|Junior/Junior
|Mishawaka, IN
|Mishawaka
|23
|Kennedy Urlacher
|S
|5-11
|196
|Freshman/Freshman
|Chandler, AZ
|Chandler High
|24
|Jack Kiser
|LB
|6-2
|231
|Graduate Student/*Senior
|Royal Center, IN
|Pioneer
|24
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|5-10
|203
|Junior/Sophomore
|Denison, TX
|Denison HS
|25
|Preston Zinter
|LB
|6-2
|235
|Sophomore/Freshman
|North Andover, MA
|Central Catholic
|25
|Dylan Devezin
|RB
|6-1
|214
|Junior/Junior
|New Orleans, LA
|St. Augustine
|26
|Tyler Buchner
|WR
|6-1
|215
|Graduate Student/Junior
|San Diego, CA
|The Bishop’s School
|26
|Chris Salerno
|K
|5-11
|208
|Senior/Senior
|Valencia, CA
|Crespi Carmelite
|27
|Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa
|LB
|6-3
|240
|Freshman/Freshman
|Inland Empire, CA
|St. John Bosco
|28
|Luke Talich
|S
|6-4
|208
|Sophomore/Sophomore
|Cody, WY
|Cody
|29
|Christian Gray
|CB
|6-0
|187
|Sophomore/Sophomore
|St. Louis, MO
|De Smet
|30
|Bryce Young
|DL
|6-7
|258
|Freshman/Freshman
|Charlotte, NC
|Charlotte Christian
|31
|Taebron Bennie-Powell
|S
|6-1
|177
|Freshman/Freshman
|Cincinnati, OH
|Lakota West
|32
|Isaiah Dunn
|CB
|5-11
|180
|Junior/Junior
|Santa Fe Springs, CA
|St. Paul
|33
|Tre Reader
|LB
|6-1
|215
|Junior/Junior
|Tampa, FL
|Berkeley Prep
|33
|Matt Jeffery
|WR
|5-11
|185
|Freshman/Freshman
|Cheshire, CT
|Cheshire
|34
|Drayk Bowen
|LB
|6-2
|239
|Sophomore/Sophomore
|St. John, IN
|Andrean
|35
|Jake Tafelski
|RB
|5-11
|218
|Graduate Student/Senior
|Dearborn, MI
|Dearborn/Central Michigan
|35
|Teddy Rezac
|LB
|6-3
|199
|Freshman/Freshman
|Omaha, NE
|Westside
|36
|Bodie Kahoun
|LB
|6-3
|221
|Freshman/Freshman
|Roanoke, VA
|Patrick Henry
|37
|Max Hurleman
|CB
|5-11
|201
|Graduate Student/Senior
|Wyomissing, PA
|Wyomissing/Colgate
|38
|Tommy Powlus
|LB
|6-0
|203
|Freshman/Freshman
|Granger, IN
|Penn
|38
|Davis Sherwood
|TE
|6-3
|238
|Senior/Senior
|Greensboro, NC
|Good Counsel
|39
|Rino Monteforte
|LS
|5-7
|198
|Junior/Junior
|North Babylon, NY
|Kellenberg Memorial
|39
|Andrew Yanoshak
|TE
|6-2
|232
|Senior/Senior
|Bedford, PA
|Bishop Guilfoyle
|40
|Joshua Burnham
|DL
|6-4
|247
|Junior/Sophomore
|Traverse City, MI
|Traverse City Central HS
|41
|Donovan Hinish
|DL
|6-2
|274
|Junior/Sophomore
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Central Catholic
|42
|Henry Garrity
|TE
|6-3
|229
|Sophomore/Sophomore
|Bloomfield Hills, MI
|Brother Rice
|42
|Cole Mullins
|DL
|6-4
|259
|Freshman/Freshman
|Hoschton, GA
|Mill Creek
|43
|Kahanu Kia
|LB
|6-2
|230
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Kaneohe, HI
|Punahou
|44
|Junior Tuihalamaka
|DL
|6-2
|246
|Junior/Junior
|Granada Hills, CA
|Bishop Alemany HS
|45
|Kobi Onyiuke
|DL
|6-4
|261
|Junior/Junior
|Richmond, VA
|Benedictine College Prep
|46
|Jerry Rullo
|LB
|6-1
|233
|Junior/Junior
|Havertown, PA
|Penn Charter
|47
|Jason Onye
|DL
|6-5
|289
|Senior/Junior
|North Providence, RI
|Bishop Hendricken
|48
|Mickey Brown
|CB
|5-9
|180
|Sophomore/Sophomore
|Southampton, NY
|St. Anthony’s
|48
|Marcello Diomede
|K
|6-0
|190
|Sophomore/Sophomore
|Glen Ellyn, IL
|Glenbard West
|49
|Charles Du
|CB
|5-9
|181
|Sophomore/Sophomore
|Beijing, China
|Robert Lewis Stevenson (CA)
|49
|Andrew Kros
|LS
|6-3
|222
|Sophomore/Sophomore
|Louisville, KY
|St. Xavier
|50
|Rocco Spindler
|OL
|6-5
|331
|Graduate Student/Junior
|Clarkston, MI
|Clarkston
|54
|Anthonie Knapp
|OL
|6-4
|291
|Freshman/Freshman
|Roswell, GA
|Roswell
|55
|Chris Terek
|OL
|6-5
|333
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Glen Ellyn, IL
|Glenbard West
|56
|Charles Jagusah
|OL
|6-7
|330
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Rock Island, IL
|Alleman
|56
|Howard Cross III
|DL
|6-1
|288
|Graduate Student/*Senior
|Paramus, NJ
|St. Joseph Regional
|58
|Grant Ristoff
|DL
|6-3
|256
|Graduate Student/*Senior
|Ladera Ranch, CA
|JSerra Catholic/Penn
|59
|Sean Sevillano Jr.
|DL
|6-1
|320
|Freshman/Freshman
|Clearwater, FL
|Clearwater Academy International
|59
|Aamil Wagner
|OL
|6-6
|290
|Junior/Sophomore
|Yellow Springs, OH
|Wayne HS
|60
|Max Anderson
|OL
|6-3
|292
|Freshman/Freshman
|St. Paul, MN
|St. Thomas Academy
|61
|Robbie Wollan
|OL
|6-3
|269
|Freshman/Freshman
|St. Paul, MN
|St. Thomas Academy
|64
|Joe Otting
|OL
|6-3
|303
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Topeka, KS
|Hayden
|70
|Ashton Craig
|OL
|6-4
|308
|Junior/Sophomore
|Lawrenceburg, IN
|Lawrenceburg HS
|71
|Styles Prescod
|OL
|6-6
|293
|Freshman/Freshman
|Fishers, IN
|Hamilton Southeastern
|72
|Sam Pendleton
|OL
|6-4
|305
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Lawsonville, NC
|Reagan
|73
|Peter Jones
|OL
|6-5
|310
|Freshman/Freshman
|Coatesville, PA
|Malvern Prep
|74
|Billy Schrauth
|OL
|6-5
|315
|Junior/Sophomore
|Campbellsport, WI
|Saint Mary’s Springs HS
|75
|Sullivan Absher
|OL
|6-7
|321
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Belmont, NC
|South Point
|76
|Guerby Lambert
|OL
|6-7
|318
|Freshman/Freshman
|Boston, MA
|Catholic Memorial
|77
|Ty Chan
|OL
|6-5
|327
|Junior/Sophomore
|Lowell, MA
|Lawrence Academy
|78
|Pat Coogan
|OL
|6-5
|310
|Senior/Junior
|Palos Heights, IL
|Marist
|79
|Tosh Baker
|OL
|6-8
|320
|Graduate Student/Senior
|Scottsdale, AZ
|Pinnacle
|80
|Xavier Southall
|WR
|6-1
|172
|Freshman/Freshman
|Alexandria, VA
|IMG Academy
|81
|Jack Polian
|WR
|6-0
|183
|Senior/Senior
|Ponte Vedra, FL
|Ponte Vedra
|82
|Leo Scheidler
|WR
|6-0
|189
|Junior/Junior
|Lake Forest, IL
|Lake Forest
|83
|Jayden Thomas
|WR
|6-2
|218
|Senior/Junior
|Paulding County, GA
|Pace Academy
|84
|Kevin Bauman
|TE
|6-5
|260
|Graduate Student/Senior
|Red Bank, NJ
|Red Bank Catholic
|85
|Jack Larsen
|TE
|6-3
|246
|Freshman/Freshman
|Charlotte, NC
|Charlotte Catholic
|86
|Alex Whitman
|WR
|6-2
|200
|Sophomore/Sophomore
|Highstown, NJ
|The Peddie School
|87
|Cooper Flanagan
|TE
|6-6
|257
|Sophomore/Sophomore
|Pleasant Hill, CA
|De La Salle
|88
|Armel Mukam
|DL
|6-3
|302
|Sophomore/Freshman
|La Prairie, Quebec, Canada
|Woodberry Forest School
|88
|Mitchell Evans
|TE
|6-5
|260
|Senior/Senior
|Wadsworth, OH
|Wadsworth
|89
|Charlie Selna
|TE
|6-6
|242
|Graduate Student/Senior
|Atherton, CA
|Sacred Heart Prep
|90
|Eric Goins
|K
|6-2
|207
|Graduate Student/Senior
|Herndon, VA
|Oakton/The Citadel
|91
|William Bartel
|P
|5-10
|181
|Graduate Student/Senior
|Providence, RI
|La Salle Academy/Villanova
|92
|Zac Yoakam
|K
|5-8
|192
|Junior/Junior
|Upper Arlington, OH
|Upper Arlington
|93
|Quentin Autry
|DL
|6-4
|282
|Graduate Student/Senior
|Millston, NJ
|Notre Dame HS/Columbia
|96
|Joseph Vinci
|LS
|6-4
|232
|Freshman/Freshman
|Westwood, MA
|Westwood
|97
|Gabriel Rubio
|DL
|6-5
|316
|Senior/Junior
|St. Louis, MO
|Lutheran St. Charles
|98
|Mitch Jeter
|K
|5-11
|195
|Graduate Student/*Senior
|Salisbury, NC
|Cannon School/South Carolina
|98
|Devan Houstan
|DL
|6-4
|292
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Mississauga, Ontario, Canada
|St. James School
|99
|Rylie Mills
|DL
|6-5
|295
|Graduate Student/*Senior
|Lake Bluff, IL
|Lake Forest
Players by Position:
- The roster includes 20 defensive linemen (DL), 18 offensive linemen (OL), and 17 wide receivers (WR).
- There are 12 linebackers (LB), 11 cornerbacks (CB), and 9 players each for safety (S), running back (RB), and tight end (TE).
- The team also has 5 quarterbacks (QB), 5 kickers (K), 3 long snappers (LS), and 2 punters (P).
Players by State:
- The roster features 12 players from California (CA), 8 each from Ohio (OH) and Illinois (IL), and 7 players each from North Carolina (NC), New Jersey (NJ), and Indiana (IN).
- There are 6 players from Texas (TX) and Michigan (MI), and 5 players each from Pennsylvania (PA), Virginia (VA), Massachusetts (MA), and Florida (FL).
One Comment
I’m hoping to Steve Angili get his shot after his bowl game last year. He played with such enthusiasm. Hope gets the opportunity he deserves