Notre Dame’s 20224 football roster once again features a mix of returning veterans, new transfers, and promising freshmen from the recruiting class of 2024. Quarterback Riley Leonard and wide receivers Kris Mitchell, Beaux Collins, and Jayden Harrison highlight this year’s crop of transfers while LT Anthonie Knapp, LB Kyngstonn Villiamu-Asa, and cornerback Leonard Moore highlight the freshmen who are expected to make an impact in 2024.

Number Name POSITION Height Weight Class Hometown High School Social 0 Xavier Watts S 6-0 203 Graduate Student/Senior Omaha, NE Harry A. Burke 0 Deion Colzie WR 6-4 212 Senior/Junior McDonough, GA Athens Academy 1 Jaden Greathouse WR 6-1 215 Sophomore/Sophomore Austin, TX Westlake 1 Jordan Clark S 5-10 181 Graduate Student/*Senior Baton Rouge, LA University Lab/Arizona State 2 Rod Heard II S 5-11 195 Graduate Student/*Senior Farmington Hills, MI Farmington Hills/Northwestern 2 Jayden Harrison WR 5-10 198 Graduate Student/*Senior Antioch, TN Pearl-Cohn/Marshall 3 Gi’Bran Payne RB 5-9 203 Junior/Sophomore Cincinnati, OH LaSalle 3 Jaylen Sneed LB 6-1 222 Junior/Sophomore Hilton Head Island, SC Hilton Head HS 4 Jeremiyah Love RB 6-0 206 Sophomore/Sophomore St. Louis, MO Christian Brothers 4 Jaiden Ausberry LB 6-2 216 Sophomore/Freshman Baton Rouge, LA University Lab 5 Beaux Collins WR 6-3 202 Graduate Student/Senior Los Angeles, CA St. John Bosco/Clemson 5 Boubacar Traore DL 6-4 240 Sophomore/Freshman Boston, MA Catholic Memorial 6 Jordan Faison WR 5-10 182 Sophomore/Sophomore Fort Lauderdale, FL Pine Crest 7 Jaden Mickey CB 6-0 178 Junior/Junior Eastvale, CA Centennial 8 Adon Shuler S 6-0 200 Sophomore/Freshman Irvington, NJ Irvington 8 Kenny Minchey QB 6-2 207 Sophomore/Freshman Hendersonville, TN Pope John Paul II 9 RJ Oben DL 6-3 262 Graduate Student/*Senior Montclair, NJ St. Peter’s Prep/Duke 9 Eli Raridon TE 6-7 250 Junior/Junior Des Moines, IA Valley HS 10 Kris Mitchell WR 6-0 183 Graduate Student/*Senior Jacksonville, FL Mandarin/FIU 10 Loghan Thomas DL 6-4 224 Freshman/Freshman Katy, TX St. Edward (Ohio) 11 KK Smith WR 6-0 178 Sophomore/Freshman Frisco, TX Reedy 12 CJ Carr QB 6-3 210 Freshman/Freshman Saline, MI Saline 12 Jordan Botelho DL 6-3 258 Graduate Student/*Senior Honolulu, HI Saint Louis 13 Riley Leonard QB 6-4 216 Senior/Senior Fairhope, AL Fairhope/Duke 13 Ben Minich S 6-0 192 Sophomore/Freshman West Chester, OH Lakota West 14 Micah Gilbert WR 6-2 208 Freshman/Freshman Charlotte, NC Charlotte Christian 15 Anthony Rezac QB 6-3 191 Freshman/Freshman Omaha, NE Westside 15 Leonard Moore CB 6-2 187 Freshman/Freshman Round Rock, TX Round Rock 16 James Rendell P 6-6 219 Graduate Student/Senior Melbourne, Victoria, Australia Parkdale Secondary/RMIT 16 Tae Johnson S 6-2 175 Freshman/Freshman Fort Wayne, IN North Side 17 Brenan Vernon DL 6-5 262 Sophomore/Freshman Mentor, OH Mentor 17 Cam Williams WR 6-2 199 Freshman/Freshman Glen Ellyn, IL Glenbard South 18 Steve Angeli QB 6-2 205 Junior/Sophomore Westfield, NJ Bergen Catholic HS 18 Chance Tucker CB 6-0 189 Senior/Junior Encino, CA Crespi Carmelite 19 Logan Saldate WR 5-11 187 Freshman/Freshman Gilroy, CA Palma 19 Marty Auer CB 6-0 193 Senior/Senior Glenview, IL Loyola Academy 20 Aneyas Williams RB 5-10 200 Freshman/Freshman Hannibal, MO Hannibal 20 Benjamin Morrison CB 6-0 190 Junior/Junior Phoenix, AZ Brophy Prep 21 Kedren Young RB 6-0 229 Freshman/Freshman Lufkin, TX Lufkin 21 Karson Hobbs CB 6-1 184 Freshman/Freshman Cincinnati, OH Archbishop Moeller 22 Devyn Ford RB 5-11 200 Graduate Student/*Senior Stafford, VA North Stafford/Penn State 23 Justin Fisher RB 6-2 231 Junior/Junior Mishawaka, IN Mishawaka 23 Kennedy Urlacher S 5-11 196 Freshman/Freshman Chandler, AZ Chandler High 24 Jack Kiser LB 6-2 231 Graduate Student/*Senior Royal Center, IN Pioneer 24 Jadarian Price RB 5-10 203 Junior/Sophomore Denison, TX Denison HS 25 Preston Zinter LB 6-2 235 Sophomore/Freshman North Andover, MA Central Catholic 25 Dylan Devezin RB 6-1 214 Junior/Junior New Orleans, LA St. Augustine 26 Tyler Buchner WR 6-1 215 Graduate Student/Junior San Diego, CA The Bishop’s School 26 Chris Salerno K 5-11 208 Senior/Senior Valencia, CA Crespi Carmelite 27 Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa LB 6-3 240 Freshman/Freshman Inland Empire, CA St. John Bosco 28 Luke Talich S 6-4 208 Sophomore/Sophomore Cody, WY Cody 29 Christian Gray CB 6-0 187 Sophomore/Sophomore St. Louis, MO De Smet 30 Bryce Young DL 6-7 258 Freshman/Freshman Charlotte, NC Charlotte Christian 31 Taebron Bennie-Powell S 6-1 177 Freshman/Freshman Cincinnati, OH Lakota West 32 Isaiah Dunn CB 5-11 180 Junior/Junior Santa Fe Springs, CA St. Paul 33 Tre Reader LB 6-1 215 Junior/Junior Tampa, FL Berkeley Prep 33 Matt Jeffery WR 5-11 185 Freshman/Freshman Cheshire, CT Cheshire 34 Drayk Bowen LB 6-2 239 Sophomore/Sophomore St. John, IN Andrean 35 Jake Tafelski RB 5-11 218 Graduate Student/Senior Dearborn, MI Dearborn/Central Michigan 35 Teddy Rezac LB 6-3 199 Freshman/Freshman Omaha, NE Westside 36 Bodie Kahoun LB 6-3 221 Freshman/Freshman Roanoke, VA Patrick Henry 37 Max Hurleman CB 5-11 201 Graduate Student/Senior Wyomissing, PA Wyomissing/Colgate 38 Tommy Powlus LB 6-0 203 Freshman/Freshman Granger, IN Penn 38 Davis Sherwood TE 6-3 238 Senior/Senior Greensboro, NC Good Counsel 39 Rino Monteforte LS 5-7 198 Junior/Junior North Babylon, NY Kellenberg Memorial 39 Andrew Yanoshak TE 6-2 232 Senior/Senior Bedford, PA Bishop Guilfoyle 40 Joshua Burnham DL 6-4 247 Junior/Sophomore Traverse City, MI Traverse City Central HS 41 Donovan Hinish DL 6-2 274 Junior/Sophomore Pittsburgh, PA Central Catholic 42 Henry Garrity TE 6-3 229 Sophomore/Sophomore Bloomfield Hills, MI Brother Rice 42 Cole Mullins DL 6-4 259 Freshman/Freshman Hoschton, GA Mill Creek 43 Kahanu Kia LB 6-2 230 Sophomore/Freshman Kaneohe, HI Punahou 44 Junior Tuihalamaka DL 6-2 246 Junior/Junior Granada Hills, CA Bishop Alemany HS 45 Kobi Onyiuke DL 6-4 261 Junior/Junior Richmond, VA Benedictine College Prep 46 Jerry Rullo LB 6-1 233 Junior/Junior Havertown, PA Penn Charter 47 Jason Onye DL 6-5 289 Senior/Junior North Providence, RI Bishop Hendricken 48 Mickey Brown CB 5-9 180 Sophomore/Sophomore Southampton, NY St. Anthony’s 48 Marcello Diomede K 6-0 190 Sophomore/Sophomore Glen Ellyn, IL Glenbard West 49 Charles Du CB 5-9 181 Sophomore/Sophomore Beijing, China Robert Lewis Stevenson (CA) 49 Andrew Kros LS 6-3 222 Sophomore/Sophomore Louisville, KY St. Xavier 50 Rocco Spindler OL 6-5 331 Graduate Student/Junior Clarkston, MI Clarkston 54 Anthonie Knapp OL 6-4 291 Freshman/Freshman Roswell, GA Roswell 55 Chris Terek OL 6-5 333 Sophomore/Freshman Glen Ellyn, IL Glenbard West 56 Charles Jagusah OL 6-7 330 Sophomore/Freshman Rock Island, IL Alleman 56 Howard Cross III DL 6-1 288 Graduate Student/*Senior Paramus, NJ St. Joseph Regional 58 Grant Ristoff DL 6-3 256 Graduate Student/*Senior Ladera Ranch, CA JSerra Catholic/Penn 59 Sean Sevillano Jr. DL 6-1 320 Freshman/Freshman Clearwater, FL Clearwater Academy International 59 Aamil Wagner OL 6-6 290 Junior/Sophomore Yellow Springs, OH Wayne HS 60 Max Anderson OL 6-3 292 Freshman/Freshman St. Paul, MN St. Thomas Academy 61 Robbie Wollan OL 6-3 269 Freshman/Freshman St. Paul, MN St. Thomas Academy 64 Joe Otting OL 6-3 303 Sophomore/Freshman Topeka, KS Hayden 70 Ashton Craig OL 6-4 308 Junior/Sophomore Lawrenceburg, IN Lawrenceburg HS 71 Styles Prescod OL 6-6 293 Freshman/Freshman Fishers, IN Hamilton Southeastern 72 Sam Pendleton OL 6-4 305 Sophomore/Freshman Lawsonville, NC Reagan 73 Peter Jones OL 6-5 310 Freshman/Freshman Coatesville, PA Malvern Prep 74 Billy Schrauth OL 6-5 315 Junior/Sophomore Campbellsport, WI Saint Mary’s Springs HS 75 Sullivan Absher OL 6-7 321 Sophomore/Freshman Belmont, NC South Point 76 Guerby Lambert OL 6-7 318 Freshman/Freshman Boston, MA Catholic Memorial 77 Ty Chan OL 6-5 327 Junior/Sophomore Lowell, MA Lawrence Academy 78 Pat Coogan OL 6-5 310 Senior/Junior Palos Heights, IL Marist 79 Tosh Baker OL 6-8 320 Graduate Student/Senior Scottsdale, AZ Pinnacle 80 Xavier Southall WR 6-1 172 Freshman/Freshman Alexandria, VA IMG Academy 81 Jack Polian WR 6-0 183 Senior/Senior Ponte Vedra, FL Ponte Vedra 82 Leo Scheidler WR 6-0 189 Junior/Junior Lake Forest, IL Lake Forest 83 Jayden Thomas WR 6-2 218 Senior/Junior Paulding County, GA Pace Academy 84 Kevin Bauman TE 6-5 260 Graduate Student/Senior Red Bank, NJ Red Bank Catholic 85 Jack Larsen TE 6-3 246 Freshman/Freshman Charlotte, NC Charlotte Catholic 86 Alex Whitman WR 6-2 200 Sophomore/Sophomore Highstown, NJ The Peddie School 87 Cooper Flanagan TE 6-6 257 Sophomore/Sophomore Pleasant Hill, CA De La Salle 88 Armel Mukam DL 6-3 302 Sophomore/Freshman La Prairie, Quebec, Canada Woodberry Forest School 88 Mitchell Evans TE 6-5 260 Senior/Senior Wadsworth, OH Wadsworth 89 Charlie Selna TE 6-6 242 Graduate Student/Senior Atherton, CA Sacred Heart Prep 90 Eric Goins K 6-2 207 Graduate Student/Senior Herndon, VA Oakton/The Citadel 91 William Bartel P 5-10 181 Graduate Student/Senior Providence, RI La Salle Academy/Villanova 92 Zac Yoakam K 5-8 192 Junior/Junior Upper Arlington, OH Upper Arlington 93 Quentin Autry DL 6-4 282 Graduate Student/Senior Millston, NJ Notre Dame HS/Columbia 96 Joseph Vinci LS 6-4 232 Freshman/Freshman Westwood, MA Westwood 97 Gabriel Rubio DL 6-5 316 Senior/Junior St. Louis, MO Lutheran St. Charles 98 Mitch Jeter K 5-11 195 Graduate Student/*Senior Salisbury, NC Cannon School/South Carolina 98 Devan Houstan DL 6-4 292 Sophomore/Freshman Mississauga, Ontario, Canada St. James School 99 Rylie Mills DL 6-5 295 Graduate Student/*Senior Lake Bluff, IL Lake Forest

Players by Position:

The roster includes 20 defensive linemen (DL), 18 offensive linemen (OL), and 17 wide receivers (WR).

There are 12 linebackers (LB), 11 cornerbacks (CB), and 9 players each for safety (S), running back (RB), and tight end (TE).

The team also has 5 quarterbacks (QB), 5 kickers (K), 3 long snappers (LS), and 2 punters (P).

