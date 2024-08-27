Notre Dame Football Roster 2024

1
dmp231028006 pitt at nd
(Photo by Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire)

Notre Dame’s 20224 football roster once again features a mix of returning veterans, new transfers, and promising freshmen from the recruiting class of 2024. Quarterback Riley Leonard and wide receivers Kris Mitchell, Beaux Collins, and Jayden Harrison highlight this year’s crop of transfers while LT Anthonie Knapp, LB Kyngstonn Villiamu-Asa, and cornerback Leonard Moore highlight the freshmen who are expected to make an impact in 2024.

NumberNamePOSITIONHeightWeightClassHometownHigh SchoolSocial
0Xavier WattsS6-0203Graduate Student/SeniorOmaha, NEHarry A. Burke
0Deion ColzieWR6-4212Senior/JuniorMcDonough, GAAthens Academy
1Jaden GreathouseWR6-1215Sophomore/SophomoreAustin, TXWestlake
1Jordan ClarkS5-10181Graduate Student/*SeniorBaton Rouge, LAUniversity Lab/Arizona State
2Rod Heard IIS5-11195Graduate Student/*SeniorFarmington Hills, MIFarmington Hills/Northwestern
2Jayden HarrisonWR5-10198Graduate Student/*SeniorAntioch, TNPearl-Cohn/Marshall
3Gi’Bran PayneRB5-9203Junior/SophomoreCincinnati, OHLaSalle
3Jaylen SneedLB6-1222Junior/SophomoreHilton Head Island, SCHilton Head HS
4Jeremiyah LoveRB6-0206Sophomore/SophomoreSt. Louis, MOChristian Brothers
4Jaiden AusberryLB6-2216Sophomore/FreshmanBaton Rouge, LAUniversity Lab
5Beaux CollinsWR6-3202Graduate Student/SeniorLos Angeles, CASt. John Bosco/Clemson
5Boubacar TraoreDL6-4240Sophomore/FreshmanBoston, MACatholic Memorial
6Jordan FaisonWR5-10182Sophomore/SophomoreFort Lauderdale, FLPine Crest
7Jaden MickeyCB6-0178Junior/JuniorEastvale, CACentennial
8Adon ShulerS6-0200Sophomore/FreshmanIrvington, NJIrvington
8Kenny MincheyQB6-2207Sophomore/FreshmanHendersonville, TNPope John Paul II
9RJ ObenDL6-3262Graduate Student/*SeniorMontclair, NJSt. Peter’s Prep/Duke
9Eli RaridonTE6-7250Junior/JuniorDes Moines, IAValley HS
10Kris MitchellWR6-0183Graduate Student/*SeniorJacksonville, FLMandarin/FIU
10Loghan ThomasDL6-4224Freshman/FreshmanKaty, TXSt. Edward (Ohio)
11KK SmithWR6-0178Sophomore/FreshmanFrisco, TXReedy
12CJ CarrQB6-3210Freshman/FreshmanSaline, MISaline
12Jordan BotelhoDL6-3258Graduate Student/*SeniorHonolulu, HISaint Louis
13Riley LeonardQB6-4216Senior/SeniorFairhope, ALFairhope/Duke
13Ben MinichS6-0192Sophomore/FreshmanWest Chester, OHLakota West
14Micah GilbertWR6-2208Freshman/FreshmanCharlotte, NCCharlotte Christian
15Anthony RezacQB6-3191Freshman/FreshmanOmaha, NEWestside
15Leonard MooreCB6-2187Freshman/FreshmanRound Rock, TXRound Rock
16James RendellP6-6219Graduate Student/SeniorMelbourne, Victoria, AustraliaParkdale Secondary/RMIT
16Tae JohnsonS6-2175Freshman/FreshmanFort Wayne, INNorth Side
17Brenan VernonDL6-5262Sophomore/FreshmanMentor, OHMentor
17Cam WilliamsWR6-2199Freshman/FreshmanGlen Ellyn, ILGlenbard South
18Steve AngeliQB6-2205Junior/SophomoreWestfield, NJBergen Catholic HS
18Chance TuckerCB6-0189Senior/JuniorEncino, CACrespi Carmelite
19Logan SaldateWR5-11187Freshman/FreshmanGilroy, CAPalma
19Marty AuerCB6-0193Senior/SeniorGlenview, ILLoyola Academy
20Aneyas WilliamsRB5-10200Freshman/FreshmanHannibal, MOHannibal
20Benjamin MorrisonCB6-0190Junior/JuniorPhoenix, AZBrophy Prep
21Kedren YoungRB6-0229Freshman/FreshmanLufkin, TXLufkin
21Karson HobbsCB6-1184Freshman/FreshmanCincinnati, OHArchbishop Moeller
22Devyn FordRB5-11200Graduate Student/*SeniorStafford, VANorth Stafford/Penn State
23Justin FisherRB6-2231Junior/JuniorMishawaka, INMishawaka
23Kennedy UrlacherS5-11196Freshman/FreshmanChandler, AZChandler High
24Jack KiserLB6-2231Graduate Student/*SeniorRoyal Center, INPioneer
24Jadarian PriceRB5-10203Junior/SophomoreDenison, TXDenison HS
25Preston ZinterLB6-2235Sophomore/FreshmanNorth Andover, MACentral Catholic
25Dylan DevezinRB6-1214Junior/JuniorNew Orleans, LASt. Augustine
26Tyler BuchnerWR6-1215Graduate Student/JuniorSan Diego, CAThe Bishop’s School
26Chris SalernoK5-11208Senior/SeniorValencia, CACrespi Carmelite
27Kyngstonn Viliamu-AsaLB6-3240Freshman/FreshmanInland Empire, CASt. John Bosco
28Luke TalichS6-4208Sophomore/SophomoreCody, WYCody
29Christian GrayCB6-0187Sophomore/SophomoreSt. Louis, MODe Smet
30Bryce YoungDL6-7258Freshman/FreshmanCharlotte, NCCharlotte Christian
31Taebron Bennie-PowellS6-1177Freshman/FreshmanCincinnati, OHLakota West
32Isaiah DunnCB5-11180Junior/JuniorSanta Fe Springs, CASt. Paul
33Tre ReaderLB6-1215Junior/JuniorTampa, FLBerkeley Prep
33Matt JefferyWR5-11185Freshman/FreshmanCheshire, CTCheshire
34Drayk BowenLB6-2239Sophomore/SophomoreSt. John, INAndrean
35Jake TafelskiRB5-11218Graduate Student/SeniorDearborn, MIDearborn/Central Michigan
35Teddy RezacLB6-3199Freshman/FreshmanOmaha, NEWestside
36Bodie KahounLB6-3221Freshman/FreshmanRoanoke, VAPatrick Henry
37Max HurlemanCB5-11201Graduate Student/SeniorWyomissing, PAWyomissing/Colgate
38Tommy PowlusLB6-0203Freshman/FreshmanGranger, INPenn
38Davis SherwoodTE6-3238Senior/SeniorGreensboro, NCGood Counsel
39Rino MonteforteLS5-7198Junior/JuniorNorth Babylon, NYKellenberg Memorial
39Andrew YanoshakTE6-2232Senior/SeniorBedford, PABishop Guilfoyle
40Joshua BurnhamDL6-4247Junior/SophomoreTraverse City, MITraverse City Central HS
41Donovan HinishDL6-2274Junior/SophomorePittsburgh, PACentral Catholic
42Henry GarrityTE6-3229Sophomore/SophomoreBloomfield Hills, MIBrother Rice
42Cole MullinsDL6-4259Freshman/FreshmanHoschton, GAMill Creek
43Kahanu KiaLB6-2230Sophomore/FreshmanKaneohe, HIPunahou
44Junior TuihalamakaDL6-2246Junior/JuniorGranada Hills, CABishop Alemany HS
45Kobi OnyiukeDL6-4261Junior/JuniorRichmond, VABenedictine College Prep
46Jerry RulloLB6-1233Junior/JuniorHavertown, PAPenn Charter
47Jason OnyeDL6-5289Senior/JuniorNorth Providence, RIBishop Hendricken
48Mickey BrownCB5-9180Sophomore/SophomoreSouthampton, NYSt. Anthony’s
48Marcello DiomedeK6-0190Sophomore/SophomoreGlen Ellyn, ILGlenbard West
49Charles DuCB5-9181Sophomore/SophomoreBeijing, ChinaRobert Lewis Stevenson (CA)
49Andrew KrosLS6-3222Sophomore/SophomoreLouisville, KYSt. Xavier
50Rocco SpindlerOL6-5331Graduate Student/JuniorClarkston, MIClarkston
54Anthonie KnappOL6-4291Freshman/FreshmanRoswell, GARoswell
55Chris TerekOL6-5333Sophomore/FreshmanGlen Ellyn, ILGlenbard West
56Charles JagusahOL6-7330Sophomore/FreshmanRock Island, ILAlleman
56Howard Cross IIIDL6-1288Graduate Student/*SeniorParamus, NJSt. Joseph Regional
58Grant RistoffDL6-3256Graduate Student/*SeniorLadera Ranch, CAJSerra Catholic/Penn
59Sean Sevillano Jr.DL6-1320Freshman/FreshmanClearwater, FLClearwater Academy International
59Aamil WagnerOL6-6290Junior/SophomoreYellow Springs, OHWayne HS
60Max AndersonOL6-3292Freshman/FreshmanSt. Paul, MNSt. Thomas Academy
61Robbie WollanOL6-3269Freshman/FreshmanSt. Paul, MNSt. Thomas Academy
64Joe OttingOL6-3303Sophomore/FreshmanTopeka, KSHayden
70Ashton CraigOL6-4308Junior/SophomoreLawrenceburg, INLawrenceburg HS
71Styles PrescodOL6-6293Freshman/FreshmanFishers, INHamilton Southeastern
72Sam PendletonOL6-4305Sophomore/FreshmanLawsonville, NCReagan
73Peter JonesOL6-5310Freshman/FreshmanCoatesville, PAMalvern Prep
74Billy SchrauthOL6-5315Junior/SophomoreCampbellsport, WISaint Mary’s Springs HS
75Sullivan AbsherOL6-7321Sophomore/FreshmanBelmont, NCSouth Point
76Guerby LambertOL6-7318Freshman/FreshmanBoston, MACatholic Memorial
77Ty ChanOL6-5327Junior/SophomoreLowell, MALawrence Academy
78Pat CooganOL6-5310Senior/JuniorPalos Heights, ILMarist
79Tosh BakerOL6-8320Graduate Student/SeniorScottsdale, AZPinnacle
80Xavier SouthallWR6-1172Freshman/FreshmanAlexandria, VAIMG Academy
81Jack PolianWR6-0183Senior/SeniorPonte Vedra, FLPonte Vedra
82Leo ScheidlerWR6-0189Junior/JuniorLake Forest, ILLake Forest
83Jayden ThomasWR6-2218Senior/JuniorPaulding County, GAPace Academy
84Kevin BaumanTE6-5260Graduate Student/SeniorRed Bank, NJRed Bank Catholic
85Jack LarsenTE6-3246Freshman/FreshmanCharlotte, NCCharlotte Catholic
86Alex WhitmanWR6-2200Sophomore/SophomoreHighstown, NJThe Peddie School
87Cooper FlanaganTE6-6257Sophomore/SophomorePleasant Hill, CADe La Salle
88Armel MukamDL6-3302Sophomore/FreshmanLa Prairie, Quebec, CanadaWoodberry Forest School
88Mitchell EvansTE6-5260Senior/SeniorWadsworth, OHWadsworth
89Charlie SelnaTE6-6242Graduate Student/SeniorAtherton, CASacred Heart Prep
90Eric GoinsK6-2207Graduate Student/SeniorHerndon, VAOakton/The Citadel
91William BartelP5-10181Graduate Student/SeniorProvidence, RILa Salle Academy/Villanova
92Zac YoakamK5-8192Junior/JuniorUpper Arlington, OHUpper Arlington
93Quentin AutryDL6-4282Graduate Student/SeniorMillston, NJNotre Dame HS/Columbia
96Joseph VinciLS6-4232Freshman/FreshmanWestwood, MAWestwood
97Gabriel RubioDL6-5316Senior/JuniorSt. Louis, MOLutheran St. Charles
98Mitch JeterK5-11195Graduate Student/*SeniorSalisbury, NCCannon School/South Carolina
98Devan HoustanDL6-4292Sophomore/FreshmanMississauga, Ontario, CanadaSt. James School
99Rylie MillsDL6-5295Graduate Student/*SeniorLake Bluff, ILLake Forest

Players by Position:

  • The roster includes 20 defensive linemen (DL), 18 offensive linemen (OL), and 17 wide receivers (WR).
  • There are 12 linebackers (LB), 11 cornerbacks (CB), and 9 players each for safety (S), running back (RB), and tight end (TE).
  • The team also has 5 quarterbacks (QB), 5 kickers (K), 3 long snappers (LS), and 2 punters (P).

Players by State:

  • The roster features 12 players from California (CA), 8 each from Ohio (OH) and Illinois (IL), and 7 players each from North Carolina (NC), New Jersey (NJ), and Indiana (IN).
  • There are 6 players from Texas (TX) and Michigan (MI), and 5 players each from Pennsylvania (PA), Virginia (VA), Massachusetts (MA), and Florida (FL).
One Comment

  I'm hoping to Steve Angili get his shot after his bowl game last year. He played with such enthusiasm. Hope gets the opportunity he deserves

