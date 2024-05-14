Change has been a constant for Marcus Freeman on the Notre Dame football coaching staff since being promoted to head coach in 2022. Just four assistant coaches – Al Golden, Al Washington, Mike Mickens, Deland McCullough – remain from his inaugural staff. Three new coaches joined the staff a year ago while this year, four new assistants joined Freeman’s staff. Despite the change, no one could argue that the staff he enters the 2024 season isn’t the strongest to date
|Name
|Position
|Years at Notre Dame
|Previous Position
|Marcus Freeman
|Head Coach
|4*
|Defensive Coordinator
Notre Dame
|Mike Denbrock
|Offensive Coordinator / Tight Ends
|10**
|Offensive Coordinator (LSU)
|Deland McCullough
|Running Backs Coach
|3
|RB Coach
Kansas City Chiefs
|Gino Guidugli
|Quarterbacks Coach
|2
|QB Coach
Cincinnati
|Joe Rudolph
|Offensive Line Coach
|2
|OL Coach
Virginia Tech
|Mike Brown
|Wide Receivers Coach
|2
|Wide Receivers
Cincinnati
|Al Golden
|Defensive Coordinator
|3
|Linebackers Coach
Cincinnati Bengals
|Al Washington
|Defensive Line
|3
|Defensive Line Coach
Ohio State
|Mike Mickens
|Defensive Backs Coach
Def. Pass Game Coordinator
|5
|Cornerbacks Coach
Cincinnati
|Max Bullough
|Linebackers Coach
|2***
|Georgia State
Graduate Assistant
|Marty Biagi
|Special Teams Coordinator
|2
|Special Teams
Ole Miss
|Loren Landow
|Strength & Conditioning Coordinator
|1
|Strength and Conditioning Coach
Denver Broncos (NFL)
* Marcus Freeman enters his third year as head coach for the Fighting Irish but it is his fourth year overall on the staff.
** Mike Denbrock returned in 2024 for his 3rd stint with Notre Dame but it will be his 10th season overall as a Notre Dame assistant.
*** Max Bullough is on staff for his second season, but his first as linebackers coach after serving as a graduate assistant in 2023.
Recapping Notre Dame Football’s New Assistant Coaches
- Mike Brown (WR) – Marcus Freeman tapped into his coaching network to hire Brown away from Luck Fickell’s staff at Wisconsin. Brown and Freeman were both on Fickell’s staff at Cincinnati.
- Mike Denbrock (TE/OC) – Mike Denbrock left Brian Kelly’s staff at LSU to reunite with Freeman and return to Notre Dame a third time. Denbrock coached under Ty Willingham (2002-2004), Kelly (2010-2016), and now Freeman.
- Max Bullough (LB) – Bullough came to Notre Dame in 2023 as a graduate assistant after one year in the same role under Nick Saban at Alabama. When Chris O’Leary left Notre Dame, the Irish promoted Bullough to LB coach and promoted Mike Mickens to coaching all of the DBs.
- Loren Landow (S&C) – Landow was the head strength and conditioning coach for the Denver Broncos from 2018-2023 before joining Freeman’s staff after the season concluded.
Recapping Coaches Out
- Gerad Parker (OC) – After one ineffective season as the offensive coordinator (replacing Tommy Rees) following two seasons as the tight ends coach, Parker left for the head coaching job at Troy University.
- Chansi Stuckey (WR) – Stuckey was not retained by Notre Dame following a max exodus of the the wide receiver room to the transfer portal. After a good start at rebuilding a room that had fallen apart under Del Alexander, Stuckey ended up suffering the same fate as his predecessor.
- Chris O’Leary (S) – Jim Harbaugh poached O’Leary for his staff with the Los Angeles Chargers. O’Leary did a fine job of developing talent with at Notre Dame, but recruiting misses marred his tenure.
- Matt Balis (S&C) – Balis was a surprise, abrupt departure prior to the 2023 season.
2 Comments
This staff is the best overall staff since Holtz had Alvarez as the DC. I am expecting big things this year and a lot fewer mistakes. GO FIGHTING IRISH!!!
Hopefully we can keep the coaching staff intact.Get ready folks, THE IRISH ARE COMING in 24. I see some great things happening this year and it seems to all be good! GO IRISH.