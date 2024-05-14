Change has been a constant for Marcus Freeman on the Notre Dame football coaching staff since being promoted to head coach in 2022. Just four assistant coaches – Al Golden, Al Washington, Mike Mickens, Deland McCullough – remain from his inaugural staff. Three new coaches joined the staff a year ago while this year, four new assistants joined Freeman’s staff. Despite the change, no one could argue that the staff he enters the 2024 season isn’t the strongest to date

Name Position Years at Notre Dame Previous Position Marcus Freeman Head Coach 4* Defensive Coordinator

Notre Dame Mike Denbrock Offensive Coordinator / Tight Ends 10** Offensive Coordinator (LSU) Deland McCullough Running Backs Coach 3 RB Coach

Kansas City Chiefs Gino Guidugli Quarterbacks Coach 2 QB Coach

Cincinnati Joe Rudolph Offensive Line Coach 2 OL Coach

Virginia Tech Mike Brown Wide Receivers Coach 2 Wide Receivers

Cincinnati Al Golden Defensive Coordinator 3 Linebackers Coach

Cincinnati Bengals Al Washington Defensive Line 3 Defensive Line Coach

Ohio State Mike Mickens Defensive Backs Coach

Def. Pass Game Coordinator 5 Cornerbacks Coach

Cincinnati Max Bullough Linebackers Coach 2*** Georgia State

Graduate Assistant Marty Biagi Special Teams Coordinator 2 Special Teams

Ole Miss Loren Landow Strength & Conditioning Coordinator 1 Strength and Conditioning Coach

Denver Broncos (NFL)

* Marcus Freeman enters his third year as head coach for the Fighting Irish but it is his fourth year overall on the staff.

** Mike Denbrock returned in 2024 for his 3rd stint with Notre Dame but it will be his 10th season overall as a Notre Dame assistant.

*** Max Bullough is on staff for his second season, but his first as linebackers coach after serving as a graduate assistant in 2023.

Recapping Notre Dame Football’s New Assistant Coaches

Mike Brown (WR) – Marcus Freeman tapped into his coaching network to hire Brown away from Luck Fickell’s staff at Wisconsin. Brown and Freeman were both on Fickell’s staff at Cincinnati.

– Marcus Freeman tapped into his coaching network to hire Brown away from Luck Fickell’s staff at Wisconsin. Brown and Freeman were both on Fickell’s staff at Cincinnati. Mike Denbrock (TE/OC) – Mike Denbrock left Brian Kelly’s staff at LSU to reunite with Freeman and return to Notre Dame a third time. Denbrock coached under Ty Willingham (2002-2004), Kelly (2010-2016), and now Freeman.

– Mike Denbrock left Brian Kelly’s staff at LSU to reunite with Freeman and return to Notre Dame a third time. Denbrock coached under Ty Willingham (2002-2004), Kelly (2010-2016), and now Freeman. Max Bullough (LB) – Bullough came to Notre Dame in 2023 as a graduate assistant after one year in the same role under Nick Saban at Alabama. When Chris O’Leary left Notre Dame, the Irish promoted Bullough to LB coach and promoted Mike Mickens to coaching all of the DBs.

– Bullough came to Notre Dame in 2023 as a graduate assistant after one year in the same role under Nick Saban at Alabama. When Chris O’Leary left Notre Dame, the Irish promoted Bullough to LB coach and promoted Mike Mickens to coaching all of the DBs. Loren Landow (S&C) – Landow was the head strength and conditioning coach for the Denver Broncos from 2018-2023 before joining Freeman’s staff after the season concluded.

Recapping Coaches Out